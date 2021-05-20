May 20, 2021

Spot Plays May 21

May 20, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Night Things, 7-2
(3rd) Christian C, 7-2
Belmont Park (2nd) Pie Killer, 7-2
(7th) A Bit o’Irish Sass, 9-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Flying Frank, 4-1
(4th) Hesitation Blues, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Fibertown, 9-2
(6th) Rosas Way, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Run Cookie Run, 3-1
(6th) Bebop Shoes, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Bellamy Cay, 6-1
(3rd) Easy Runner, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Scherzo, 3-1
(7th) Cutetip, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Inherent Powers, 3-1
(4th) Tropicat, 7-2
Lone Star Park (2nd) Hunny Hush, 3-1
(5th) For Reef’s Sake, 9-2
Penn National (4th) Solar Warning, 8-1
(6th) Traders Luck, 7-2
Pimlico (2nd) Silent Fluidity, 6-1
(7th) Saint Marco, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (2nd) Intoxicating Miss, 4-1
(3rd) King of Candy, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Miss Bellatrix, 6-1
(4th) The Roan Ranger, 4-1
Sunray Park (7th) Soulong, 3-1
(8th) Cactus Belle, 6-1

