May 21, 2021

Spot Plays May 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (4th) Halo Hunter, 9-2
(5th) Brunella, 3-1
Belmont Park (3rd) Lindsylu, 5-1
(5th) Quixotic, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Molly Bolts, 6-1
(7th) Stowe Angel, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Rude Awakening, 3-1
(4th) Never Content, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Lucky Linz, 3-1
(5th) Strong Rules, 3-1
Fairmount Park (5th) Venkman, 4-1
(6th) Jamming Cameron, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Arkadian Forest, 3-1
(7th) Colavito, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Here Comes Bullet, 7-2
(2nd) Twenty Four Seven, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Jewel Street, 7-2
(3rd) Devilish Wit, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Brook Is Golden, 3-1
(4th) Kasens Train, 4-1
Pimlico (2nd) Aprilness, 9-2
(6th) Targe, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) North Side, 3-1
(2nd) Winning Moment, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Bleu Ballon, 4-1
(5th) Lookintogeteven, 4-1

