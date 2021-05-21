Spot Plays May 22

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(4th) Halo Hunter, 9-2
|(5th) Brunella, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Lindsylu, 5-1
|(5th) Quixotic, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Molly Bolts, 6-1
|(7th) Stowe Angel, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Rude Awakening, 3-1
|(4th) Never Content, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Lucky Linz, 3-1
|(5th) Strong Rules, 3-1
|Fairmount Park
|(5th) Venkman, 4-1
|(6th) Jamming Cameron, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Arkadian Forest, 3-1
|(7th) Colavito, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Here Comes Bullet, 7-2
|(2nd) Twenty Four Seven, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Jewel Street, 7-2
|(3rd) Devilish Wit, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Brook Is Golden, 3-1
|(4th) Kasens Train, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Aprilness, 9-2
|(6th) Targe, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) North Side, 3-1
|(2nd) Winning Moment, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Bleu Ballon, 4-1
|(5th) Lookintogeteven, 4-1
