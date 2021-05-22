Spot Plays May 23

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(5th) Boru, 7-2
|(7th) Mopolka, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Stella Grace, 3-1
|(5th) Augusta Melody, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Rev Ree, 7-2
|(5th) Rise Up Moscow, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Personal Meadow, 3-1
|(6th) Mr. Einstein, 5-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) King Kongo, 6-1
|(6th) Outamine, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Pretty Stormy, 7-2
|(8th) Hot N Spicy Love, 7-2
|Pimlico
|(1st) Long Point Beach, 9-2
|(2nd) Tessa P, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Coco Tiger, 4-1
|(5th) She’s a Lucky One, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Proud Pedro, 5-1
|(6th) Kenzou’s Rhythm, 7-2
Leave a Reply