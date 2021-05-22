May 23, 2021

Spot Plays May 23

May 22, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Boru, 7-2
(7th) Mopolka, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Stella Grace, 3-1
(5th) Augusta Melody, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Rev Ree, 7-2
(5th) Rise Up Moscow, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Personal Meadow, 3-1
(6th) Mr. Einstein, 5-1
Lone Star Park (1st) King Kongo, 6-1
(6th) Outamine, 7-2
Mountaineer (5th) Pretty Stormy, 7-2
(8th) Hot N Spicy Love, 7-2
Pimlico (1st) Long Point Beach, 9-2
(2nd) Tessa P, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Coco Tiger, 4-1
(5th) She’s a Lucky One, 3-1
Santa Anita (5th) Proud Pedro, 5-1
(6th) Kenzou’s Rhythm, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions