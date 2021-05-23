May 23, 2021

Spot Plays May 24

May 23, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (5th) Golden Galaxy Girl, 7-2
    (6th) Sul Candy, 6-1
Indiana Grand   (7th) Native Charm, 3-1
    (8th) Sharp Justice, 3-1
Louisiana Downs   (4th) Dreamit, 3-1
    (6th) Bogey, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Winking at Thedude, 4-1
    (2nd) Power Forward, 5-1
Parx   (5th) My Train, 4-1
    (6th) Bobbyfromthepalm, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Skykat, 5-1
    (6th) Thrown for a Loupe, 4-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Channel Fury, 7-2
    (4th) Moves Like Ali, 9-2

