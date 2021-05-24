May 25, 2021

Spot Plays May 25

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Run Awesome Tiz, 7-2
    (6th) Lapis Storm, 3-1
Canterbury   (4th) Yo Y Me, 3-1
    (6th) Florida Two Step, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Becca’s Wish, 5-1
    (8th) Lover’s Leap, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (5th) Strollin the Bayou, 3-1
    (7th) Thelonious, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (5th) Millwood, 7-2
    (6th) Maggie’s Return, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Adulting, 6-1
    (4th) Gatto Rosso, 8-1
Parx Racing   (1st) J Wass, 7-2
    (2nd) Social Equality, 5-1
Thistledown   (2nd) The Man Can, 6-1
    (8th) Axis, 3-1
Will Rogers Downs   (5th) Tesuque, 3-1
    (10th) Intimidating, 5-1

