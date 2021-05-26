May 26, 2021

Spot Plays May 27

May 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) Skyswept, 4–1
(5th) Lizzy’s Lure, 4-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Unleash the Beast, 4-1
(3rd) Holy Muchacho, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Stephanopoulos, 4-1
(3rd) Jacklighting, 9-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) A Lot of Spunk, 3-1
(4th) Absolute Love, 9-2
Emerald Downs (3rd) Baltimore Beecho, 4-1
(6th) Juspassinthru, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Sr. Clarky, 5-1
(5th) Everlovinghand, 9-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Urbanite, 7-2
(2nd) Muddy Boots, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Ihadadream, 7–2
(4th) Clickjab, 6-1

