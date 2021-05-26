Spot Plays May 27

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Skyswept, 4–1
|(5th) Lizzy’s Lure, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Unleash the Beast, 4-1
|(3rd) Holy Muchacho, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Stephanopoulos, 4-1
|(3rd) Jacklighting, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) A Lot of Spunk, 3-1
|(4th) Absolute Love, 9-2
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Baltimore Beecho, 4-1
|(6th) Juspassinthru, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Sr. Clarky, 5-1
|(5th) Everlovinghand, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Urbanite, 7-2
|(2nd) Muddy Boots, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Ihadadream, 7–2
|(4th) Clickjab, 6-1
Leave a Reply