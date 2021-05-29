Spot Plays May 30

|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Shamrocked, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Core Curriculum, 3-1
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Purely Political, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Excursion, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|
|(6th) Brother Aaron, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Sermononthemount, 5-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Sweet Topper, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) River Rose, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) I Turn a Night Up,
10-1
|
|
|(7th) Papa’s Little Girl,
8-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(4th) Doc’s Gold, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Millwood, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) She’s Seventeen, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Range of Motion, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(7th) Sancocho, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) Coach Adams, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(5th) Roses for Doug, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Factum’s Reward, 8-1
|Pimlico
|
|(5th) Degas, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Closer Look, 8-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(2nd) Gotta Love Ike, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Moto Moto, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(3rd) Funkenstein, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Chao Mar, 4-1
|Pimlico
|
|(3rd) Princess Georgia, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Extra Medium, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Chitto, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) My Wicked Wish, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Little Jewel, 8-1
|
|
|(2nd) Rinse and Repeat, 7-2
