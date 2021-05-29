May 29, 2021

Spot Plays May 30

May 29, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Shamrocked, 3-1
    (6th) Core Curriculum, 3-1
Canterbury   (4th) Purely Political, 4-1
    (5th) Excursion, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (6th) Brother Aaron, 4-1
    (8th) Sermononthemount, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Sweet Topper, 3-1
    (8th) River Rose, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) I Turn a Night Up, 10-1
    (7th) Papa’s Little Girl, 8-1
Lone Star Park   (4th) Doc’s Gold, 3-1
    (6th) Millwood, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (1st) She’s Seventeen, 3-1
    (4th) Range of Motion, 4-1
Monmouth Park   (7th) Sancocho, 6-1
    (11th) Coach Adams, 3-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Roses for Doug, 3-1
    (7th) Factum’s Reward, 8-1
Pimlico   (5th) Degas, 4-1
    (7th) Closer Look, 8-1
Prairie Meadows   (2nd) Gotta Love Ike, 7-2
    (7th) Moto Moto, 4-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) Funkenstein, 6-1
    (5th) Chao Mar, 4-1
Pimlico   (3rd) Princess Georgia, 8-1
    (7th) Extra Medium, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Chitto, 4-1
    (3rd) My Wicked Wish, 7-2
Santa Anita   (1st) Little Jewel, 8-1
    (2nd) Rinse and Repeat, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions