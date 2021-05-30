May 30, 2021

Spot Plays May 31

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Memorial Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Blame It on Mary, 4-1
    (5th) Dorothy’s the Boss, 9-2
Canterbury Park   (4th) Miss Brookside, 7-2
    (5th) Oil Colony, 5-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Jamaican Traffic, 3-1
    (9th) Bakwena, 7-2
Delaware Park   (5th) Stir Crazy, 4-1
    (6th) American Patrol, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Miss Amendment, 4-1
    (8th) Tapit Happy John, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (8th) Navy Armed Guard, 5-1
    (9th) Damn the Torpedoes, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Infatuating, 9-2
    (9th) Renaissance Frolic, 7-2
Lone Star Park   (3rd) Lets Declare Peace, 5-1
    (9th) Get Her Number, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) My Call, 8-1
    (3rd) Cool Fire, 6-1
Monmouth   (2nd) Bellarmine Hall, 9-2
    (8th) Dantastic, 4-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Brevet Officer, 6-1
    (3rd) Mistie Royale, 8-1
Parx   (4th) Tale of Kitten, 6-1
    (9th) Souper Fly Over, 4-1
Pimlico   (4th) Flight to Paradise, 5-1
    (6th) Sick Pack Sara, 9-2
Prairie Meadows   (2nd) Halo Jax, 3-1
    (4th) Sacra Hoxen, 5-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Astronaut, 4-1
    (5th) Kalon, 5-1
Thistledown   (6th) Smokin Hot Energy, 7-2
    (7th) Blanda, 6-1

