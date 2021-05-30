Spot Plays May 31

For Memorial Day Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Blame It on Mary, 4-1
|(5th) Dorothy’s the Boss, 9-2
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Miss Brookside, 7-2
|(5th) Oil Colony, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Jamaican Traffic, 3-1
|(9th) Bakwena, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(5th) Stir Crazy, 4-1
|(6th) American Patrol, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Miss Amendment, 4-1
|(8th) Tapit Happy John, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(8th) Navy Armed Guard, 5-1
|(9th) Damn the Torpedoes, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Infatuating, 9-2
|(9th) Renaissance Frolic, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Lets Declare Peace, 5-1
|(9th) Get Her Number, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) My Call, 8-1
|(3rd) Cool Fire, 6-1
|Monmouth
|(2nd) Bellarmine Hall, 9-2
|(8th) Dantastic, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Brevet Officer, 6-1
|(3rd) Mistie Royale, 8-1
|Parx
|(4th) Tale of Kitten, 6-1
|(9th) Souper Fly Over, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(4th) Flight to Paradise, 5-1
|(6th) Sick Pack Sara, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Halo Jax, 3-1
|(4th) Sacra Hoxen, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Astronaut, 4-1
|(5th) Kalon, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) Smokin Hot Energy, 7-2
|(7th) Blanda, 6-1
