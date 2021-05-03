Spot Plays May 4

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Amigo’s Affair, 7-2
|(5th) Far From Awesome, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Special Story, 3-1
|(4th) She’s Not Bluffing, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Ziggy’s Storm, 9-2
|(4th) Passion Azteca, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(6th) Sincerity, 6-1
|(7th) Chatusa, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Tulwar, 8-1
|(6th) Brook’s On Fire, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Too Much Johnnie, 8-1
|(5th) Grandfire, 8-1
|Will Rogers Downs
|(2nd) Hunter Quick, 4-1
|(8th) Deja Crew, 6-1
