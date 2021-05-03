May 3, 2021

Spot Plays May 4

May 3, 2021

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Amigo’s Affair, 7-2
    (5th) Far From Awesome, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Special Story, 3-1
    (4th) She’s Not Bluffing, 7-2
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Ziggy’s Storm, 9-2
    (4th) Passion Azteca, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (6th) Sincerity, 6-1
    (7th) Chatusa, 9-2
Mountaineer   (5th) Tulwar, 8-1
    (6th) Brook’s On Fire, 9-2
Parx Racing   (3rd) Too Much Johnnie, 8-1
    (5th) Grandfire, 8-1
Will Rogers Downs   (2nd) Hunter Quick, 4-1
    (8th) Deja Crew, 6-1

