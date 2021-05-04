May 4, 2021

Spot Plays May 5

May 4, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Itsallaboutmememe, 9-2
(3rd) Pole Setter, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Harlons Commision, 7-2
(4th) Chop Chop Charlie, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Uncle Gregory, 3-1
(4th) Wellington Wonder, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Sweet Milagros, 6-1
(4th) My Call, 7-2
Parx (1st) S Man, 3-1
(2nd) One Tough Rose, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Straitouta Congtin, 4-1
(5th) Grit and Glory, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Lucky Streak, 6-1
(2nd) Goes too Fast, 9-2
Will Rogers Downs (1st) High Class Euro, 3-1
(4th) El Chihuas, 7-2

