May 5, 2021

Spot Plays May 6

May 5, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Great Workout, 3-1
(6th) Connagh’s Quay, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Belushi Samurai, 3-1
(2nd) Scooby Drew, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Bird Traffic, 4-1
(6th) Blue Collar Boy, 9-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Can Imagine, 3-1
(5th) Warrior in Chief, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Tool Box, 3-1
(6th) Lucky Harborage, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Beautyinthebeast, 7-2
(6th) Sing in the Wind, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Trevess, 3-1
(3rd) Star Swept, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Tapjen, 7-2
(4th) Straitouttapopcorn, 9-2
Lone Star Park (2nd) Missiszippy Bling, 4-1
(5th) Lookin for Eight, 4-1
Pimlico (2nd) Blillingsgate, 6-1
(5th) Arrest Warrant, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Smash, 7-2
(3rd) Obsessionsoptimist, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions