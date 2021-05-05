Spot Plays May 6

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Great Workout, 3-1
|(6th) Connagh’s Quay, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Belushi Samurai, 3-1
|(2nd) Scooby Drew, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Bird Traffic, 4-1
|(6th) Blue Collar Boy, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Can Imagine, 3-1
|(5th) Warrior in Chief, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Tool Box, 3-1
|(6th) Lucky Harborage, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Beautyinthebeast, 7-2
|(6th) Sing in the Wind, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Trevess, 3-1
|(3rd) Star Swept, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Tapjen, 7-2
|(4th) Straitouttapopcorn, 9-2
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Missiszippy Bling, 4-1
|(5th) Lookin for Eight, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Blillingsgate, 6-1
|(5th) Arrest Warrant, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Smash, 7-2
|(3rd) Obsessionsoptimist, 9-2
