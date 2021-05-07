Spot Plays May 8

|Arlington
|
|(1st) Victor’s Way, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Hide of the Demon,
10-1
|Belmont Park
|
|(7th) French Empire, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Channel Cat, 10-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Lil Sweetheart, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Molly Bolts, 7-2
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(3rd) Suki, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Viburnum, 8-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(2nd) Zydeco Music, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Sassy Mallory, 10-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Moon Rocket, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Northern Gem, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Tone Feelin, 10-1
|
|
|(10th) Sassy Beast, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Empressive Tap, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Aniclude, 3-1
|Pimlico
|
|(3rd) Ronomes, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Money Ride, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Roller, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Tango Cinco, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Miss Fia, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Almost a Factor, 4-1
Leave a Reply