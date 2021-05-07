May 7, 2021

Spot Plays May 8

BRIS Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (1st) Victor’s Way, 7-2
    (4th) Hide of the Demon, 10-1
Belmont Park   (7th) French Empire, 7-2
    (10th) Channel Cat, 10-1
Charles Town   (1st) Lil Sweetheart, 9-2
    (8th) Molly Bolts, 7-2
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Suki, 4-1
    (8th) Viburnum, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Zydeco Music, 4-1
    (9th) Sassy Mallory, 10-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Moon Rocket, 6-1
    (9th) Northern Gem, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Tone Feelin, 10-1
    (10th) Sassy Beast, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Empressive Tap, 3-1
    (7th) Aniclude, 3-1
Pimlico   (3rd) Ronomes, 4-1
    (8th) Money Ride, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Roller, 7-2
    (4th) Tango Cinco, 5-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Miss Fia, 3-1
    (5th) Almost a Factor, 4-1

