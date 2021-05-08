May 8, 2021

Spot Plays May 9

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (1st) Hypnotizing, 7-2
    (2nd) Colorofacloud, 6-1
Belmont Park   (5th) Mopolka, 9-2
    (6th) Brilliant Brooks, 4-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Our Closure, 7-2
    (9th) Sprawl, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Take Her Temp, 4-1
    (6th) Emma’s Dance, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Facts Only, 4-1
    (7th) King of Rock, 3-1
Lone Star Park   (4th) My Golden Bling, 4-1
    (8th) Patriot Drive, 4-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Sharp Move, 3-1
    (5th) Magical Justice, 3-1
Pimlico   (5th) Degas, 5-1
    (7th) Titan’s Will, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Papa’s Secret, 5-1
    (8th) Akhnas, 4-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Wishtheyallcouldne, 4-1
    (9th) Ka’nah, 5-1

