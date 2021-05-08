Spot Plays May 9

|Arlington
|
|(1st) Hypnotizing, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Colorofacloud, 6-1
|Belmont Park
|
|(5th) Mopolka, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Brilliant Brooks, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Our Closure, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Sprawl, 5-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Take Her Temp, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Emma’s Dance, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Facts Only, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) King of Rock, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(4th) My Golden Bling, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Patriot Drive, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(3rd) Sharp Move, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Magical Justice, 3-1
|Pimlico
|
|(5th) Degas, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Titan’s Will, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Papa’s Secret, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Akhnas, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Wishtheyallcouldne,
4-1
|
|
|(9th) Ka’nah, 5-1
Leave a Reply