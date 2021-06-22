Brisnet Class Ratings June 14-20

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Tripoli
|SA
|1 1/16m (ft)
|6/19
|121.4
|Big City Lights
|SA
|5f (ft)
|6/20
|121.3
|Acclimate
|SA
|1 3/4m (fm)
|6/19
|120.4
|Factor It In
|DEL
|6f (ft)
|6/19
|120.3
|Favorable Outcome
|LS
|6 1/2f (ft)
|6/20
|120.2
|Honor the Fleet
|DEL
|1m (ft)
|6/14
|120.1
|Souper Stonehenge
|WO
|6f (ft)
|6/20
|120.1
|Oleksandra (AUS)
|BEL
|1m (fm)
|6/20
|120.0
|Midcourt
|SA
|1m (ft)
|6/18
|119.7
|Highest Honors
|BEL
|1 1/16m (ft)
|6/20
|119.7
|Canadian Ginger
|LS
|7f (ft)
|6/20
|119.5
|Bell’s the One
|CD
|6 1/2f (ft)
|6/19
|119.4
|Bizzee Channel
|AP
|1 1/16m (fm)
|6/19
|119.2
|Howbeit
|SA
|6 1/2f (ft)
|6/19
|119.2
|The Critical Way
|MTH
|5f (fm)
|6/19
|119.2
