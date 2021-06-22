June 22, 2021

Brisnet Class Ratings June 14-20

June 22, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Tripoli SA 1 1/16m (ft) 6/19 121.4
Big City Lights SA 5f (ft) 6/20 121.3
Acclimate SA 1 3/4m (fm) 6/19 120.4
Factor It In DEL 6f (ft) 6/19 120.3
Favorable Outcome LS 6 1/2f (ft) 6/20 120.2
Honor the Fleet DEL 1m (ft) 6/14 120.1
Souper Stonehenge WO 6f (ft) 6/20 120.1
Oleksandra (AUS) BEL 1m (fm) 6/20 120.0
Midcourt SA 1m (ft) 6/18 119.7
Highest Honors BEL 1 1/16m (ft) 6/20 119.7
Canadian Ginger LS 7f (ft) 6/20 119.5
Bell’s the One CD 6 1/2f (ft) 6/19 119.4
Bizzee Channel AP 1 1/16m (fm) 6/19 119.2
Howbeit SA 6 1/2f (ft) 6/19 119.2
The Critical Way MTH 5f (fm) 6/19 119.2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions