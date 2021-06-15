Brisnet Class Ratings June 7-13

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Dream Marie
|DEL
|1 1/16m (sy)
|6/9
|121.8
|Informative
|MTH
|1m (ft)
|6/12
|121.1
|The Chosen Vron
|SA
|1 1/16m (ft)
|6/13
|121.1
|Popular Kid
|LS
|1 1/16m (my)
|6/7
|120.5
|Mandaloun
|MTH
|1 1/16m (ft)
|6/13
|120.5
|Jalen Journey
|BEL
|7f (ft)
|6/10
|120.2
|Chub Wagon
|PIM
|6f (ft)
|6/13
|120.2
|Eagle Express
|LS
|5f (ft)
|6/13
|119.9
|Don’t Call Me Mary
|BEL
|6 1/2f (ft)
|6/11
|119.7
|Mintd (IRE)
|CD
|1 1/16m (fm)
|6/12
|119.7
|Edie Meeny Miny Mo
|PIM
|6f (ft)
|6/13
|119.7
|Brickyard Ride
|SA
|6f (ft)
|6/12
|119.6
|Avie’s Flatter
|WO
|7f (ft)
|6/13
|119.5
|Control Group
|BEL
|1m (ft)
|6/12
|119.4
|Dominga
|CD
|1 1/8m (fm)
|6/13
|119.2
