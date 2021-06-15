June 15, 2021

Brisnet Class Ratings June 7-13

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Dream Marie   DEL   1 1/16m (sy)   6/9   121.8
Informative   MTH   1m (ft)   6/12   121.1
The Chosen Vron   SA   1 1/16m (ft)   6/13   121.1
Popular Kid   LS   1 1/16m (my)   6/7   120.5
Mandaloun   MTH   1 1/16m (ft)   6/13   120.5
Jalen Journey   BEL   7f (ft)   6/10   120.2
Chub Wagon   PIM   6f (ft)   6/13   120.2
Eagle Express   LS   5f (ft)   6/13   119.9
Don’t Call Me Mary   BEL   6 1/2f (ft)   6/11   119.7
Mintd (IRE)   CD   1 1/16m (fm)   6/12   119.7
Edie Meeny Miny Mo   PIM   6f (ft)   6/13   119.7
Brickyard Ride   SA   6f (ft)   6/12   119.6
Avie’s Flatter   WO   7f (ft)   6/13   119.5
Control Group   BEL   1m (ft)   6/12   119.4
Dominga   CD   1 1/8m (fm)   6/13   119.2

