June 1, 2021

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit May 24-30

Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/24-5/30) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Shane’s Jewel 6G 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 5/29 103
Suiko 5M 1m (ft) DEL 5/26 87
Celtic Treasure 5G 1m (ft) DEL 5/26 85
Bearakontie 4F 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 5/26 80
Glowing Star 6M 1m (sy) DEL 5/29 80
Vikram 3G 1m (sy) DEL 5/29 77
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/24-5/30) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Band On Tour 4G 6f (sy) DEL 5/29 89
Hope Has a Name 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 5/26 86
Foggy Flight 5M 5 1/2f (sy) DEL 5/29 85
What About Tonight 7M 6f (ft) DEL 5/26 82
Crownedcountcristo 3C 6f (sy) DEL 5/29 81
Wrapper Rule 3F 6f (sy) DEL 5/29 78
Muchacho Macho 3G 5 1/2f (sy) DEL 5/29 73
Alexa G 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 5/26 56
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/24-5/30) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Son of Aponi 5G a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 5/26 79
Tipsy Chatter 3F a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 5/26 75
Tonal Verse 4F a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 5/26 75
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/24-5/30) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Beautiful Grace 3F 6f (sy) DEL 5/29 87
Unidentified Man 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/26 83

