Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit May 24-30

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Shane’s Jewel
|6G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|103
|Suiko
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|87
|Celtic Treasure
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|85
|Bearakontie
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|80
|Glowing Star
|6M
|1m (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|80
|Vikram
|3G
|1m (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|77
|Band On Tour
|4G
|6f (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|89
|Hope Has a Name
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|86
|Foggy Flight
|5M
|5 1/2f (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|85
|What About Tonight
|7M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|82
|Crownedcountcristo
|3C
|6f (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|81
|Wrapper Rule
|3F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|78
|Muchacho Macho
|3G
|5 1/2f (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|73
|Alexa G
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|56
|Son of Aponi
|5G
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 5/26
|79
|Tipsy Chatter
|3F
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 5/26
|75
|Tonal Verse
|4F
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 5/26
|75
|Beautiful Grace
|3F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 5/29
|87
|Unidentified Man
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|83
