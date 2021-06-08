June 8, 2021

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit May 31-June 6

June 8, 2021

Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/31-6/6) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Thundershook 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 96
Bess 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 89
Advocating 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 87
Flat Out Flying 5G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 83
In Him With Him 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 6/5 83
Hetty G. 5M 1m (ft) DEL 6/5 74
Percher 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 73
Contained 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/31 71
And Seek 5G 1m (ft) DEL 6/5 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/31-6/6) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Ellas My Love 6G 6f (ft) DEL 6/2 94
Easy Day 4C 6f (ft) DEL 5/31 91
Colour Guard 6H 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/5 90
Seanow 5G 5f (ft) DEL 6/5 89
Arcadia Calls 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/5 88
Melodious Singer 3F 5f (ft) DEL 6/5 87
Paisley Singing 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/2 85
Tappin for Glory 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/2 76
Wild About Deb 8G 6f (ft) DEL 5/31 74
Opulent Ways 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 6/5 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/31-6/6) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Gale Winds 3G a5f (fm) DEL 6/2 89
Food and Wine 4G a1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/2 87
Indian Nichols 3F a1m 70y (fm) DEL 6/2 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/31-6/6) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Maryland Brando 2C 5f (ft) DEL 6/2 86
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/31-6/6) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Rileys Dude 3G 6f (ft) DEL 6/2 87
Lilacs 3F 6f (ft) DEL 5/31 71

