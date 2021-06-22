June 22, 2021

Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit June 14-20

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/14-6/20) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Highest Honors 5H 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 6/20 102
Mubarmaj 5H 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 6/17 92
Yankee Division 5G 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 6/19 92
Direct Order 5H 1m (ft) BEL 6/20 90
My First Grammy 4R 1m (ft) BEL 6/19 87
Wild Union 4G 1 1/16m (ft) BEL 6/18 83
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/14-6/20) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Dublinornothin 5M 7f (ft) BEL 6/17 94
Advance Notice 4C 6f (ft) BEL 6/17 93
Americanrevolution 3C 6f (ft) BEL 6/20 91
Diva Banker 5M 6f (ft) BEL 6/18 89
Strolling 6G 6f (ft) BEL 6/19 89
Kikkerland 3G 6f (ft) BEL 6/18 85
Air Cavalry 3F 6 1/2f (ft) BEL 6/20 74
Bella Domenica 4F 6f (ft) BEL 6/19 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/14-6/20) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Oleksandra (AUS) 7M 1m (fm) BEL 6/20 96
Scuttlebuzz 4G 6f (fm) BEL 6/18 92
Flower Point 5M 7f (fm) BEL 6/19 90
Single Soul (GB) 3F 1 1/4m (fm) BEL 6/17 89
Candy Flower 4F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/17 88
L’Indiscret 4F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/19 88
Here Comes Jackie 5M 7f (fm) BEL 6/17 87
Kinky Sox 7M 7f (fm) BEL 6/20 87
Attentive 5H 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/19 85
Ballydooley (GB) 4G 7f (fm) BEL 6/18 85
Future Victory 3C 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/20 85
Honey Pants 3F 6f (fm) BEL 6/20 85
Rising Bella 4F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/18 84
Kreesie 6M 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/17 83
Cotton 3G 1m (fm) BEL 6/18 80
Joqular 3F 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/19 80
Byhubbyhellomoney 3F 6f (fm) BEL 6/20 79
Lord Flintshire 3C 1 1/16m (fm) BEL 6/17 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/14-6/20) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Shesawildjoker 2F 5 1/2f (ft) BEL 6/18 84
Coinage 2C 5 1/2f (ft) BEL 6/17 82
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/14-6/20) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Ocala Dream 3C 7f (fm) BEL 6/19 89
Sport Model 3F 7f (fm) BEL 6/19 88

