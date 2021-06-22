Brisnet New York Speed by Circuit June 14-20

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Highest Honors
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 6/20
|102
|Mubarmaj
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 6/17
|92
|Yankee Division
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|92
|Direct Order
|5H
|1m (ft)
|BEL 6/20
|90
|My First Grammy
|4R
|1m (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|87
|Wild Union
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|83
|Dublinornothin
|5M
|7f (ft)
|BEL 6/17
|94
|Advance Notice
|4C
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/17
|93
|Americanrevolution
|3C
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/20
|91
|Diva Banker
|5M
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|89
|Strolling
|6G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|89
|Kikkerland
|3G
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|85
|Air Cavalry
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 6/20
|74
|Bella Domenica
|4F
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/19
|70
|Oleksandra (AUS)
|7M
|1m (fm)
|BEL 6/20
|96
|Scuttlebuzz
|4G
|6f (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|92
|Flower Point
|5M
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|90
|Single Soul (GB)
|3F
|1 1/4m (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|89
|Candy Flower
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|88
|L’Indiscret
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|88
|Here Comes Jackie
|5M
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|87
|Kinky Sox
|7M
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/20
|87
|Attentive
|5H
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|85
|Ballydooley (GB)
|4G
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|85
|Future Victory
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/20
|85
|Honey Pants
|3F
|6f (fm)
|BEL 6/20
|85
|Rising Bella
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|84
|Kreesie
|6M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|83
|Cotton
|3G
|1m (fm)
|BEL 6/18
|80
|Joqular
|3F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|80
|Byhubbyhellomoney
|3F
|6f (fm)
|BEL 6/20
|79
|Lord Flintshire
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|BEL 6/17
|74
|Shesawildjoker
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 6/18
|84
|Coinage
|2C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|BEL 6/17
|82
|Ocala Dream
|3C
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|89
|Sport Model
|3F
|7f (fm)
|BEL 6/19
|88
