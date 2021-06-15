June 15, 2021

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings June 7-13

June 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (6/7-6/13) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Informative 4C 1m (ft) MTH 6/12 Salvator Mile S. 100
Dream Marie 4F 1 1/16m (sy) DEL 6/9 Obeah S. 94
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (6/7-6/13) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Brickyard Ride 4C 6f (ft) SA 6/12 Thor’s Echo S. 102
Direct Dial 6H 6 1/2f (ft) LS 6/13 Wayne Hanks Memorial S. 101
Chub Wagon 4F 6f (ft) PIM 6/13 Shine Again S. 98
Miss Imperial 5M 6f (sy) ASD 6/9 La Verendrye S. 93
Sadie Lady 5M 6f (ft) BEL 6/12 Dancin Renee S. 89
Maters N Taters 4G 6f (sy) IND 6/9 William Henry Harrison S. 85
Valued Notion 4G 5f (ft) PIM 6/13 Ben’s Cat S. 84
El Alto Hombre 6G 6f (ft) GRP 6/8 Oregon Caves H. 81
Forest Treasure 7G 6f (ft) WYO 6/12 Inaugural H. 81
Shy Money 4F 6f (sy) IND 6/9 Shelby County S. 81
Miss Important 4F 6f (ft) GRP 6/7 Shady Cove H. 73
Gee Whiz Who 6G 5f (ft) EDR 6/11 Campbell County Commissioners Sprint S. 70
Azee Rules 5G 5f (ft) UN 6/13 EOLS O.T.O.B.A. S. 67
Jacomina 3F 5f (ft) UN 6/12 EOLS Fillies and Mares O.T.O.B.A. S. 58
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (6/7-6/13) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Pixelate 4C 1 1/8m (gd) PIM 6/13 Prince George’s County S. 98
Shifty She 5M 1 1/16m (fm) GP 6/12 Ginger Punch S. 91
Give Me the Lute 5G 5f (fm) GG 6/12 Albany S. 90
Mintd (IRE) 5M 1 1/16m (fm) CD 6/12 Old Forester Mint Julep S. 89
Rideforthecause 5M 1 1/4m (fm) SA 6/13 Possibly Perfect S. 88
Boerne 4F 7 1/2f (fm) LS 6/13 Lane’s End Danny Shifflett Scholarship S. 86
Sunlit Song 6G 1 1/16m (fm) LS 6/13 Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame S. 82
Blame Debbie 4F 1 1/2m (gd) PIM 6/13 Searching S. 77
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (6/7-6/13) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Eagle Express 2F 5f (ft) LS 6/13 Texas Stallion Pan Zareta Division S. 88
Tengo Mis Papeles 2C 5f (ft) LS 6/13 Texas Stallion Staunch Avenger Division S. 86
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (6/7-6/13) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Mandaloun 3C 1 1/16m (ft) MTH 6/13 TVG.com Pegasus S. 94
The Chosen Vron 3G 1 1/16m (ft) SA 6/13 Affirmed S. 92
Street Lute 3F 5f (ft) PIM 6/13 Stormy Blues S. 86
Reign of Fire 3F 6f (ft) AZD 6/9 Princess S. 82

