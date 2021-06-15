Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings June 7-13

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Informative
|4C
|1m (ft)
|MTH 6/12
|Salvator Mile S.
|100
|Dream Marie
|4F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|DEL 6/9
|Obeah S.
|94
|Brickyard Ride
|4C
|6f (ft)
|SA 6/12
|Thor’s Echo S.
|102
|Direct Dial
|6H
|6 1/2f (ft)
|LS 6/13
|Wayne Hanks Memorial S.
|101
|Chub Wagon
|4F
|6f (ft)
|PIM 6/13
|Shine Again S.
|98
|Miss Imperial
|5M
|6f (sy)
|ASD 6/9
|La Verendrye S.
|93
|Sadie Lady
|5M
|6f (ft)
|BEL 6/12
|Dancin Renee S.
|89
|Maters N Taters
|4G
|6f (sy)
|IND 6/9
|William Henry Harrison S.
|85
|Valued Notion
|4G
|5f (ft)
|PIM 6/13
|Ben’s Cat S.
|84
|El Alto Hombre
|6G
|6f (ft)
|GRP 6/8
|Oregon Caves H.
|81
|Forest Treasure
|7G
|6f (ft)
|WYO 6/12
|Inaugural H.
|81
|Shy Money
|4F
|6f (sy)
|IND 6/9
|Shelby County S.
|81
|Miss Important
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GRP 6/7
|Shady Cove H.
|73
|Gee Whiz Who
|6G
|5f (ft)
|EDR 6/11
|Campbell County Commissioners Sprint S.
|70
|Azee Rules
|5G
|5f (ft)
|UN 6/13
|EOLS O.T.O.B.A. S.
|67
|Jacomina
|3F
|5f (ft)
|UN 6/12
|EOLS Fillies and Mares O.T.O.B.A. S.
|58
|Pixelate
|4C
|1 1/8m (gd)
|PIM 6/13
|Prince George’s County S.
|98
|Shifty She
|5M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 6/12
|Ginger Punch S.
|91
|Give Me the Lute
|5G
|5f (fm)
|GG 6/12
|Albany S.
|90
|Mintd (IRE)
|5M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|CD 6/12
|Old Forester Mint Julep S.
|89
|Rideforthecause
|5M
|1 1/4m (fm)
|SA 6/13
|Possibly Perfect S.
|88
|Boerne
|4F
|7 1/2f (fm)
|LS 6/13
|Lane’s End Danny Shifflett Scholarship S.
|86
|Sunlit Song
|6G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|LS 6/13
|Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame S.
|82
|Blame Debbie
|4F
|1 1/2m (gd)
|PIM 6/13
|Searching S.
|77
|Eagle Express
|2F
|5f (ft)
|LS 6/13
|Texas Stallion Pan Zareta Division S.
|88
|Tengo Mis Papeles
|2C
|5f (ft)
|LS 6/13
|Texas Stallion Staunch Avenger Division S.
|86
|Mandaloun
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|MTH 6/13
|TVG.com Pegasus S.
|94
|The Chosen Vron
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 6/13
|Affirmed S.
|92
|Street Lute
|3F
|5f (ft)
|PIM 6/13
|Stormy Blues S.
|86
|Reign of Fire
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AZD 6/9
|Princess S.
|82
