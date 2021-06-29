Crazy Beautiful faces eight in Delaware Oaks; Yes This Time brings win streak to Kent

After a convincing win in the Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita, Crazy Beautiful will take some beating in Saturday’s $300,000 Delaware Oaks (G3). The undercard at Delaware Park includes the $150,000 Kent S. (G3) for turf sophomores.

Delaware Oaks (G3) – Race 8 (4:45 p.m. ET)

Crazy Beautiful will seek her third graded win of the year in the 1 1/16-mile race. Grade 1-placed as a juvenile, the Kenny McPeek-trained daughter of Liam’s Map established herself as a legitimate Kentucky Oaks contender when romping in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) in late March.

She didn’t fire her best shot at Churchill Downs, checking in 10th on Oaks Day, but Crazy Beautiful rebounded stylishly in the May 30 Summertime Oaks, winning going away by nearly two lengths. Mike Smith will stick with the gray late runner.

Leader of the Band will jump to stakes competition for John Servis. By Bandbox, the Pennsylvania-bred filly exits a 4 1/2-length, odds-on allowance score over open foes at Parx. Frankie Pennington rides the promising miss. Servis will also send out Midnight Obsession, who was last seen posting a close second in a restricted off-the-turf stakes at Parx.

Orbs Baby Girl enters on the upswing for Anthony Margotta Jr., drawing off to a 5 1/4-length victory in the off-the-turf Penn Oaks on May 28. Hybrid Eclipse was last seen posting a frontrunning win over allowance/optional claiming rivals at Parx, and stakes runner-up Juror Number Four will stretch to two turns following a fourth in the Miss Preakness (G3) at Pimlico.

Baby Gundin, Exogen, and She’s a Hot Mess complete the lineup.

Kent (G3) – Race 7 (4:15 p.m. ET)

Yes This Time brings a four-race win streak to the 1 1/8-mile turf affair. Winner most recently of the May 8 English Channel S. at Gulfstream Park, the Not This Time colt will make his first graded attempt for trainer Kelly Breen.

Nine runners, including a pair of main-track only contestants, are entered, and Gershwin will try turf after posting a two-length score in the off-the-turf Penn Mile (G3). Michael Stideham trains the Godolphin homebred Distorted Humor colt.

Like the King will make his second turf appearance since a 12th in the Kentucky Derby (G1). Winner of the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) three back, the Wesley Ward-trained colt exits a fifth as the favorite in the May 29 Audubon S. at Churchill Downs.

Stakes runner-up Wootton Asset can’t be dismissed from consideration, and Be Here exits a good second versus allowance rivals on the Delaware Park turf. Doubleoseven and Eamonn are also entered for turf. Shackled Love and Vikram will run if the race is moved to the main track.