June 7, 2021

Delaware Park At a Glance June 7

June 7, 2021

DELAWARE PARK AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.66 – 1
Favorite Win%: 25%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta58.64
Daily Double89.69
Trifecta277.38
Pick 3616.38
Superfecta1,895.52
Pick 43,641.38
Pick 56,713.90
TRACK BIAS MEET(05/26 – 06/05)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 9 11% E/P Rail
6.0fDirt 10 30% E/P Middle
1 MileDirt 6 0% E/P Mid/Out
1m 70yDirt 8 25% P Outside
Turf Sprint 4 50% E Inside
Turf Routes 2 50% E/P Middle
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/30 – 06/05)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 5 0% E/P Mid/Out
6.0fDirt 5 40% E/P Middle
1 MileDirt 2 0% E/P Middle
1m 70yDirt 7 29% E Outside
Turf Sprint 1 100% E Inside
Turf Routes 2 50% E/P Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Ness Jamie 18 8 4 3 3.25 1 26%
Arriagada Juan 7 3 1 1 4.73 2 18%
Compton Greg 4 2 0 2 6.73 1 15%
Lynch Cathal A. 5 2 1 1 4.04 2 21%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Rodriguez Jaime 12 3 3 2 5.38 0 16%

