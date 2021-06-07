Delaware Park At a Glance June 7

TRACK BIAS MEET(05/26 – 06/05)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 9 11% E/P Rail 6.0fDirt 10 30% E/P Middle 1 MileDirt 6 0% E/P Mid/Out 1m 70yDirt 8 25% P Outside Turf Sprint 4 50% E Inside Turf Routes 2 50% E/P Middle

TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/30 – 06/05)

Posts 5.5fDirt 5 0% E/P Mid/Out 6.0fDirt 5 40% E/P Middle 1 MileDirt 2 0% E/P Middle 1m 70yDirt 7 29% E Outside Turf Sprint 1 100% E Inside Turf Routes 2 50% E/P Middle