Delaware Park At a Glance June 7

|DELAWARE PARK AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.66 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 25%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|58.64
|Daily Double
|89.69
|Trifecta
|277.38
|Pick 3
|616.38
|Superfecta
|1,895.52
|Pick 4
|3,641.38
|Pick 5
|6,713.90
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Ness Jamie
|18
|8
|4
|3
|3.25
|1
|26%
|Arriagada Juan
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4.73
|2
|18%
|Compton Greg
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6.73
|1
|15%
|Lynch Cathal A.
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4.04
|2
|21%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Rodriguez Jaime
|12
|3
|3
|2
|5.38
|0
|16%
