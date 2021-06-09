Dream Marie rallies for Obeah upset

A return to Delaware Park and a contested pace ahead of her were some of the factors that helped Dream Marie spring an upset in Wednesday’s $100,250 Obeah S., the leading local prep for next month’s Delaware H. (G2).

A close second in her only previous start over the track in last summer’s Delaware Oaks (G3), Dream Marie was rated at or near the back of the Obeah field by jockey Joe Bravo as outsider Shyza, 13-10 favorite Bajan Girl, and 2020 Black-Eyed Susan (G2) winner Miss Marissa raced in close attendance.

With Shyza having already dropped out, Miss Marissa poked her head in front of a tiring Bajan Girl turning for home after a three-wide pressing trip. However, Dream Marie made a wide rally outside that rival in upper stretch and drove home a 1 3/4-length winner in a time of 1:44.40.

Owned by Miracles International Trading, Dream Marie gave trainer Matthew Williams his first winner from 31 starters this season and paid $19.40. Miss Marissa finished two lengths ahead of Market Rumor, with Bajan Girl fourth in the field of seven.

“She really likes being here at Delaware,” Williams said. “The Delaware H. is definitely a consideration. It is a mile and a quarter, so we have to think about it, but she really likes it here at Delaware, so we got a lot to think about.”

This was the first stakes win in 12 attempts by Dream Marie, who also placed in the Davona Dale (G2) and Rampart (G3) last season in addition to the Delaware Oaks. Her overall record now stands at 20-5-4-1, $297,420.

Bred in Kentucky by Wynnstay and GWR, Dream Marie brought $25,000 as an OBS juvenile-in-training. She’s by Graydar and out of Lin Marie, by Curlin.