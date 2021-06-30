Indiana Grand Circles & Squares Analysis for June 30

RACE 7 – THE CHECKERED FLAG STAKES

The “Green” PlotFit suggests a strong handle on the pace dynamics and shown with minimal changes from Standard to Surface/Distance. The “Fire” Contention is paired with the lower 10 SpeedRate which can upgrade Quad I runners and those with finish/Squares. #6 EVER WONDER fits that scenario and should offer the right price in this field with that “hidden” pace advantage as suggested from the morning line. She has the speed to clear at the first call (furthest left on the Plot) as well as the second call (high on y-axis) with the ability to finish as shown with the size of the Quad I Square. Her form cycle also fits here with improvement cycling back to the “BTL” and 89 OptixFIG earned on May 6th with her current “every other” pattern.

#5 SHY MONEY and #9 HUNGARIAN PRINCESS exit the Shelby County S. and will likely going to compete for the role of the favorite. Shy Money, the winner that day, had the pace advantage going into that stakes event, a pace advantage she does not hold this afternoon and lacks value as a result. Hungarian Princess has enough tactical speed and finish as a Quad I tracking Square and positive overall form lacking “red” in the Past 3 Runlines giving her the preference of that pair.

#10 SERENA BECK can also be upgraded on Surface/Distance as well as her current form from the Past 3 Runlines. Going back to April 26th, her first start off the layoff, she recorded a win and top 86 OptixFIG however projected to Regress going forward. She did regress and seemed connections aware of that possibility ran her in that May 17th route allowance, a distance beyond her ideal and should benefit from today’s Shorter distance.

#3 EXPECT INDY can be expected to put in her late run with that strong closing kick shown as a Large Square in Quad IV. She has plenty of races here at Grand in prior seasons to compete at this level. She will have to find that form, though it could be the right timing to see improvement as she makes her second start of the cycle. #2 MAGICAL PEAPOD is also capable for a share even as this event looks to be a “prep” coming back off the layoff and at the sprint distance given her route history. The position as a Quad III Square could benefit her here with that lower SpeedRate and the positional speed (left of the Plot) to put herself into the race early and just could have enough to stay on late.