Informative pulls shocker over Ny Traffic in Salvator Mile

Informative registered one of the biggest shocks of the 2021 season so far with a winning last-to-first rally in the $160,000 Salvator Mile (G3) at Monmouth Park on Saturday at more than 79-1.

Dropping back to trail the field of 10 entering the clubhouse turn, Informative was kept wide and in the clear down the backside by jockey Jose Ferrer. Commencing his rally between rivals around the far turn, the four-year-old continued his forward progress turning for home, burst through a wide opening inside 9-10 favorite Ny Traffic in deep stretch, and won by a length.

Owned by Trin-Brook Stables and trained by Uriah St. Lewis, Informative finished up in 1:37.01 over a fast track and paid $161.60.

Ny Traffic, who pressed the pace set by Green Light Go before taking the lead on the far turn and opening up in upper stretch, held second by 1 1/2 lengths over Galerio. The order of finish was completed by West Will Power, War Stopper, Pirate’s Punch, Basin, Bal Harbour, Green Light Go, and Croatian.

The Salvator Mile was the third lifetime win in 25 starts for Informative, whose record now stands at 25-3-3-0, $240,290. In seven previous stakes appearances, his best finish was a nose second in the 2019 James F. Lewis III S. at Laurel. Never better than fourth in six prior graded attempts, Informative entered the Salvator Mile off a second-place effort against second-level allowance company at Pimlico on Preakness Day.

Bred in Kentucky by Rose Hill Farm and John Trumbulovic, Informative was sold for $25,000 as a Fasig-Tipton Midlantic juvenile. By Bodemeister, he was produced by the Hard Spun mare Lucky Black. Informative’s third dam produced the Grade 1 winners Roman Ruler, who won the Haskell Invitational (G1) at Monmouth, and El Corredor.