Mystic Guide, Happy Saver highlight Suburban

Dubai World Cup (G1) winner Mystic Guide and unbeaten Grade 1 victor Happy Saver will meet up in an excellent edition of Saturday’s $400,000 Suburban S. (G2) at Belmont Park. It will be the second matchup between the classy four-year-olds.

Mystic Guide dropped their lone previous encounter, finishing a close second to Happy Saver in the Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at Belmont last October, but he appears much-improved for Michael Stidham this season.

After opening 2021 with a six-length romp in the Razorback (G3) at Oaklawn in late February, the Godolphin homebred shipped overseas to Meydan to record a stellar 3 3/4-length score in the Dubai World Cup. Luis Saez retains the mount on the Ghostzapper colt.

Happy Saver made a belated three-year-old debut last June for Todd Pletcher. After a couple of wins over maidens and entry-level allowance foes, the Super Saver colt registered his first stakes tally in the Federico Tesio S. last September. He followed with a game win in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, pressing the pace before prevailing by three-quarters of a length.

That marked his final appearance last year, and Happy Saver returned from a 7 1/2-month layoff with a sharp allowance tally at Belmont on May 28. Now 5-for-5 overall, the chestnut colt keeps Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons.

Runner-up in last year’s Suburban, Moretti will make his second start back from a lengthy layoff after a non-threatening third in the June 5 Brooklyn S. (G2) at Belmont. Flavien Prat takes over aboard the five-year-old for Pletcher.

Informative steps up in class after registering a 79-1 upset in the June 12 Salvator Mile (G3) at Monmouth Park. Grade 3 winner Max Player and stakes-placed Prioritize round out the field.