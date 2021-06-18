Neptune’s Storm favored in American; Leggs Galore, Warren’s Showtime head Wilshire

A pair of Grade 3 turf events, the $100,000 American S. and $100,000 Wilshire S., headline Sunday’s 11-race program at Santa Anita. A total of four stakes will be offered on the final day of winter/spring meet.

American (G3) – Race 7 (7:21 p.m. ET)

Multiple graded victor Neptune’s Storm, unraced since a fourth in the Tourist Mile S. at Kentucky Downs in September, has been installed as the 4-5 morning line choice in the six-horse American. Winner of the San Francisco Mile (G3) last season, the five-year-old gelding has been transferred to Peter Miller, and Flavien Prat picks up the assignment.

Shoemaker Mile (G3) third Restrainedvengence is a contender. A multiple stakes winner and second in the Del Mar Mile (G2) last season, the six-year-old gelding enters in good form for trainer and co-owner Val Brinkerhoff. Tyler Baze retains the mount.

Daytona (G3) runner Majestic Eagle may appreciate the stretch out to a mile in the American, and Border Town merits respect for Richard Mandella. Sash and Tiz Plus complete field.

Wilshire (G3) – Race 9 (8:28 p.m. ET)

After a one-two finish in the May 9 Fran’s Valentine S., Leggs Galore and Warren’s Showtime will square off again in the Wilshire. Eight distaffers are entered for the mile turf affair.

Leggs Galore, a winner in six of her last seven starts, including three restricted events for California-breds, will make her first graded attempt. Phil D’Amato trains the gray four-year-old, and Leggs Galore will show speed with Ricardo Gonzalez.

Warren’s Showtime finished a close third in the Buena Vista (G2) and Royal Heroine (G2) before her fast-closing second in the Fran’s Valentine. By Clubhouse Ride, the Craig Lewis-trained four-year-old filly will be rallying with Juan Hernandez.

Stela Star, unraced since a second a runner-up in the Honeymoon (G2) 12 1/2 months ago, will be running late with Flavien Prat. Chilean Group 1 winner Brooke, third when making her U.S. debut in the Jan. 18 Megahertz S., rates consideration after the freshening for Michael McCarthy.

