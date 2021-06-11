North American Allowance Results June 11

|CD, 6TH, AOC, $101,664, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 6-11.
|4—
|GLYNN COUNTY, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Quad Tens, by Rock Hard Ten. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $59,808.
|7—
|Artemus Eagle, c, 4, Wicked Strong–Beth Ann’s Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Cundiff Racing, LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $20,800.
|3—
|Attorney Tim, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $10,400.
|Winning Time: 2:33 (gd)
|CD, 8TH, ALW, $99,129, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 6-11.
|3—
|HARVARD, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Sambuca Classica, by Cat Thief. O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Chris Landeros, $58,648.
|7—
|Dack Janiel’s, c, 4, Tonalist–Tennessee Whiskey, by Smart Strike. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $20,400.
|5—
|Claytnthelionheart, g, 5, Declaration of War–Heartbeat Again, by Mr. Greeley. ($80,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|CD, 3RD, AOC, $98,136, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 6-11.
|4—
|GRAY ATTEMPT, h, 5, Graydar–Attempt to Name, by Consolidator. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Wynnstay LLC, Donna Moore & Jim Richardson (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $59,808.
|6—
|Souper Dormy, c, 4, Into Mischief–Truly Blushed, by Yes It’s True. ($400,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Newtown Anner Stud (KY), $20,800.
|7—
|Strike Me Down, g, 6, Tapit–Strike Softly, by Smart Strike. O-Romans, Jr, Jerry and De Jesus Rios Carlos, Maria, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $6,480.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (gd)
|BEL, 7TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-11.
|6—
|DON’T CALL ME MARY, f, 4, El Padrino–Monette, by Not for Love. ($150,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Richard Simoff (PA), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $51,700.
|5—
|Truth Hurts, f, 4, Tonalist–Witty Gal, by Distorted Humor. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Summers, Chad and J Stables, LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), $18,800.
|7—
|Finding Fame, f, 4, Empire Maker–Lochinvar’s Gold, by Seeking the Gold. ($425,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck) and Rosen, Andrew, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 6-11.
|7—
|SHAMROCKET, c, 4, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Javier Castellano, $50,600.
|2—
|Box N Score, g, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Game (FR), by Montjeu (IRE). ($210,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Robert V LaPenta, B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON), $18,400.
|6—
|Compliant, h, 5, Kitten’s Joy–In Full Compliance, by Smart Strike. ($95,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Bloodstock Investment III (KY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 2:02 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $51,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-11.
|5—
|KROY, g, 7, The Factor–Pieria, by Atticus. ($185,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Armando De La Cerda, B-Machmer Hall & Milan Kosanovich (FL), T-Armando De La Cerda, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $31,100.
|3—
|Til the End, h, 9, Kantharos–Countess Avie, by Lord Avie. ($15,000 ’13 OBSJAN; $15,000 2014 OBSOCT). O-John Fanelli, B-Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL), $11,120.
|1—
|Lahinch, g, 5, Temple City–Southern Spin, by Sharp Humor. O-Donarra Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Donarra Thoroughbreds LLC (FL), $5,560.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|MTH, 2ND, AOC, $48,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-11.
|3—
|MEGACITY, g, 6, City Zip–Cozy Gain, by Cozzene. O-John D Stephens, B-Magalen O Bryant (KY), T-John D. Stephens, J-Jomar Torres, $30,000.
|7—
|Summer to Remember, c, 4, Summer Front–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Waterford Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $10,000.
|8—
|Current, g, 5, Curlin–Crosswinds, by Storm Cat. ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $67,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Windways Farm, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 6-10.
|2—
|REATA’S CASTLE, g, 6, Windsor Castle–Reata’s Hope, by Yes It’s True. O-Lucky Red Stables, B-James W Casey (WV), T-James R. Price, Jr., J-Victor Rodriguez, $18,180.
|7—
|Just Gets Better, g, 3, Juba–Windsor’s Punch, by Windsor Castle. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), $6,060.
|4—
|Spanglish, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Acala, by Cherokee Run. O-Elizabeth E Meehan, B-Elizabeth Meehan (WV), $3,030.
|Winning Time: 1:27 4/5 (sy)
|BTP, 8TH, ALW, $24,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-11.
|8—
|NICEASAKITTENSEYES, f, 3, William’s Kitten–Shestwiceasnice, by Parents’ Reward. O-Melissa S Edgington, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), T-Craig Sweeting, J-John McKee, $14,640.
|3—
|Inspiring Lily, f, 3, Twinspired–Lady in the Zone, by Dehere. O-Rocking H Farm, Inc, B-Rocking H Farm, Inc (OH), $4,880.
|6—
|Lexy Anna, f, 4, Professor Fate–Miss Posse, by Posse. O-Susan D Yoder, B-Lori Yoder (OH), $2,440.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
