North American Allowance Results June 11

CD, 3RD, AOC, $98,136, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 6-11.

4—

GRAY ATTEMPT, h, 5, Graydar–Attempt to Name, by Consolidator. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Wynnstay LLC, Donna Moore & Jim Richardson (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $59,808.

6—

Souper Dormy, c, 4, Into Mischief–Truly Blushed, by Yes It’s True. ($400,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Newtown Anner Stud (KY), $20,800.

7—

Strike Me Down, g, 6, Tapit–Strike Softly, by Smart Strike. O-Romans, Jr, Jerry and De Jesus Rios Carlos, Maria, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $6,480.