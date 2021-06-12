North American Allowance Results June 12

LAD, 1ST, ALW, $21,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-12.

3—

QUARTERBACK DAK, g, 4, Alternation–My Girl Bess, by More Than Ready. ($18,500 ’18 TEXAUG). O-PH Stables LLC, B-Ed Few (TX), T-Al Cates, J-Joel Dominguez, $12,600.

4—

Runchiefrun, g, 4, Can the Man–Valle de Rosa, by Henny Hughes. ($35,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Salome, Robert Joseph and Salome, Dana, B-Connie Snyder & Richard Snyder (KY), $4,200.

5—

Fredonian, g, 5, The Factor–Breathtaking, by Mineshaft. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paul Bruno, B-William B Harrigan (KY), $2,310.