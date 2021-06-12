North American Allowance Results June 12

|CD, 8TH, AOC, $102,651, 3YO, F, 7F, 6-12.
|11—
|MALLOY, f, 3, Outwork–Hello Maggie May, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($130,000 ’18 KEENOV; $175,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Coffeepot Stables, B-Double O Bloodstock, Everest Bloodstock, Gerty Bloodstock & Dermot Ryan (KY), T-Wayne M. Catalano, J-Adam Beschizza, $58,648.
|7—
|Sianara, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Just Louise, by Five Star Day. ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), $20,400.
|8—
|Fabricate, f, 3, Speightster–Counterfactual, by Scat Daddy. O-Hidden Brook Farm and Denholtz Stables, B-Grey Dawn Stables & Machmer Hall (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 9TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 6-12.
|11—
|HOLIDAY STONE, h, 7, Harlan’s Holiday–Lucifer’s Stone, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Nesco II Limited (KY), T-George Weaver, J-Jose Lezcano, $51,700.
|3—
|Ghoul (BRZ), g, 6, Put It Back–Perfect Friday (ARG), by Pure Prize. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Haras Santa Maria de Araras (BRZ), $18,800.
|12—
|Duress, h, 5, Violence–Mattieandmorgan, by Smart Strike. ($210,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Chalk Racing, B-Tim Thornton & Quint Tatro (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|BEL, 7TH, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-12.
|9—
|WHISPERING PINES, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Rankin, Hunter A and Papason Stables, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Horacio DePaz, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $50,600.
|8—
|Midtown Rose, m, 5, Gary D–Uno Royale, by Macho Uno. O-John Fanelli, B-Dynasty Thoroughbreds (FL), $18,400.
|2—
|Love and Love, m, 5, Goldencents–Fly the Colors, by Giant’s Causeway. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $12,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ruggeri Stable, B-Carl Bennett (NY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (ft)
|CD, 6TH, ALW, $91,056, 3YO, F, 5 1/2FT, 6-12.
|6—
|GOIN’ GOOD, f, 3, Congrats–Good Deed, by Broken Vow. O-Klein Racing, B-Klein Racing (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $60,956.
|3—
|Illegal Smile (IRE), f, 3, Camacho (GB)–Fine If (IRE), by Iffraaj (GB). (35,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Hat Creek Racing, B-W Maxwell Ervine (IRE), $13,220.
|1—
|Lady Edith, f, 3, Street Boss–Lady Grantham, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Richardson, J David and New, Sandra, B-J David Richardson & Sandra New (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (fm)
|BEL, 5TH, AOC, $85,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-12.
|2—
|CONTROL GROUP, h, 7, Posse–We Kept Her, by Victory Gallop. ($27,000 ’14 FTNOCT; $15,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Catapano, Frank and Primpas, Nicholas, B-Colts Neck Stable & Alan Goldberg (NY), T-Wayne Potts, J-Javier Castellano, $46,750.
|3—
|Too Early, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Morning Gallop, by Victory Gallop. O-Edition Farm, B-Edition Farm (NY), $17,000.
|8—
|Danebury, g, 8, Super Saver–That’s Ok, by Not for Love. ($50,000 ’13 FTNOCT; $230,000 ’14 FTNAUG). O-Ben Mondello, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 2ND, AOC, $67,788, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-12.
|2—
|PRIVATE MISSION, f, 3, Into Mischief–Private Gift, by Unbridled. ($750,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares I LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Abel Cedillo, $37,800.
|1 (DH) —
|Bella Vita, f, 4, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $13,104.
|4 (DH) —
|Big Sweep, f, 4, Mr. Big–Misszippityslewda, by City Zip. ($40,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-George Krikorian (CA), $13,104.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $65,857, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 6-12.
|1—
|EQUILOVE (IRE), 3, f, Equiano (FR)–Arosha (IRE), by Cape Cross (IRE), O-Strand Beach LLC, B-Gerry Byrne (IRE), T-Phil D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $37,800.
|3—
|Nu Pi Lambda, f, 4, City Zip–Giulio’s Jewel, by Speightstown. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $80,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $12,600.
|4—
|New Heat, f, 4, Unusual Heat–Helluva Hooley, by Touch Gold. ($5,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Newfield Farm and Saavedra, Jennifer M, B-Liberty Road Stables (CA), $9,728.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $65,768, 3YO, 6 1/2FT, 6-11.
|6—
|HARBORED MEMORIES, c, 3, Harbor the Gold–Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). O-Bar C Racing Stables, Inc and Slugo Racing, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA), T-Mike Puype, J-Jose Valdivia, Jr., $37,800.
|2—
|Wyfire, g, 3, Dominus–Summertime, by Siberian Summer. ($55,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gary Barber, B-Richard Wira & Yvette Wira (KY), $12,600.
|4—
|Jazz Hands, g, 3, Square Eddie–Nicole and Ben, by Russian Courage. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $9,828.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $65,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-12.
|3—
|ALICE MARBLE, f, 4, Grazen–Unsung Heroine, by More Than Ready. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $37,800.
|8—
|Pray for My Owner, f, 3, Temple City–Lanie Britt, by Hard Spun. O-Mark Cohen, B-Mark Cohen (CA), $12,600.
|1—
|Li’l Grazen, m, 7, Grazen–Cherry Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Boom Racing, Great Friends Stables, LLC, O’Neill, Doug F and Rothblum, Steve, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 9TH, AOC, $61,664, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 6-12.
|5—
|ANOTHER TIME, m, 5, Munnings–Idoitmyway, by Unbridled’s Song. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-David Moran, $35,779.
|9—
|Fiduciary (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Ombre (GB), by Galileo (IRE). O-Mark Dodson, B-Juddmonte Farms (East) Ltd. (GB), $11,926.
|1—
|Roman d’Oro, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Roman Mistress, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP; 290,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Gary Barber, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $6,560.
|Winning Time: 1:29 2/5 (fm)
|WO, 3RD, ALW, $59,231, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-12.
|1—
|JUXTAPOSE, f, 4, Verrazano–Aldara, by Street Cry (IRE). ($5,000 ’18 KEESEP; $15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Redekop, James and Ferrario, Stefan, B-Alvin D Haynes Estate (KY), T-Steven Owens, J-Patrick Husbands, $33,312.
|3—
|Inthewinnerscircle, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Sweet Bernardini, by Bernardini. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $11,104.
|2—
|She’s a Dream, f, 4, Silent Name (JPN)–Stormin Wife, by Stormin Fever. (C$60,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Di Scola Boys Stable, B-Ericka Rusnak (ON), $9,156.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|PIM, 6TH, AOC, $51,616, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-12.
|13—
|LOOKIN DYNAMIC, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $29,498.
|6—
|Judi Blue Eyes, m, 5, Cal Nation–Sassy Love, by Valley Crossing. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Michael J Harrison DVM (MD), $10,868.
|11—
|Persisto, f, 4, Orb–Vivere, by War Front. ($25,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cavallino Racing, LLC and USA Thoroughbreds, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (gd)
|MTH, 8TH, AOC, $49,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-12.
|3—
|BINKSTER, g, 6, Bluegrass Cat–La Femme Galante, by Grand Slam. O-Dark Horse Racing Stable and Taste Of Victory Stables LLC, B-Philip Birsh (NY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Dylan Davis, $30,000.
|7—
|Christopher, g, 5, Blame–Rushlyns Tribute, by Forestry. ($18,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-John D Stephens, B-Sarah L Barker (KY), $10,000.
|5—
|Acceptable Risk, g, 4, Blame–Trusty Temper, by Successful Appeal. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP; $25,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|PIM, 7TH, AOC, $49,140, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-12.
|2—
|STROLL SMOKIN, g, 6, Stroll–Glackety, by Smoke Glacken. O-No Guts No Glory Farm and Lucky 7 Stables, B-Barak Farm (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $29,498.
|4—
|Rough Sea, g, 8, Include–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. O-Mario Serey, Jr, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $9,450.
|3—
|Youngest of Five, g, 5, Super Saver–Roadtohanna, by Not for Love. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $5,692.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (gd)
|MTH, 2ND, AOC, $48,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-11.
|3—
|MEGACITY, g, 6, City Zip–Cozy Gain, by Cozzene. O-John D Stephens, B-Magalen O Bryant (KY), T-John D. Stephens, J-Jomar Torres, $30,000.
|7—
|Summer to Remember, c, 4, Summer Front–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Waterford Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $10,000.
|8—
|Current, g, 5, Curlin–Crosswinds, by Storm Cat. ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $67,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Windways Farm, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|MTH, 4TH, AOC, $48,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 6-11.
|3—
|CANDY TYCOON, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Liberty’s Lyric, by Unbridled’s Song. ($52,000 ’18 KEESEP; $170,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Mathis Stable LLC, B-Jerry Romans Jr (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Paco Lopez, $30,000.
|6—
|Exchequer, g, 5, Exchange Rate–Fools in Love, by Not for Love. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Philip N Leary, B-K & G Stables (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Glory Song, g, 5, Munnings–In My Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-Charles Lo, B-Charles Lo (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 13TH, ALW, $48,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-12.
|3—
|PUGILIST, m, 6, Get Stormy–Fight Girl, by Fit to Fight. O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Robert J Hunt (KY), T-Jose H. Delgado, J-Jose C. Ferrer, $28,500.
|8—
|Double Blessed, f, 3, Treasure Beach (GB)–Points of Grace, by Point Given. O-Michael Dini, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $9,500.
|4—
|Coworth Park, f, 3, Lea–Pun, by Pulpit. O-Mathis Stable LLC, B-Dell Hancock & Bernie Sams (KY), $4,750.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $47,100, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-12.
|4—
|CALIBRATOR, c, 4, Verrazano–J J’s Pattern, by Langfuhr. ($9,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sonata Stable, B-Three Lyons Racing LLC & Jeff Heslep (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $27,000.
|6—
|The Virginian, g, 4, Prospective–Pentelicus Gold, by Pentelicus. ($210,000 2019 OBSMAR; $37,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Big Toe Stables LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $10,850.
|8—
|Kaufy Bean, c, 4, Adios Charlie–Kaufy Queen, by Drewman. ($20,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Marco Thoroughbred Corp, B-Dr Edward Wiest & Oakleaf Farm (FL), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|LS, 8TH, ALW, $46,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 6-12.
|3—
|QUICK QUICK QUICK, m, 6, Tiago–Quick Town, by Cape Town. O-Boyer, Richard, Boyer, Karen M and Rinn, Rick, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $28,080.
|6—
|Lady Gwen, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Trusten, by Mt. Livermore. ($5,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lewis L Greenspan, B-Emily Wygod & Oliver Bushnell (KY), $9,360.
|5—
|Stormieis Blue, m, 5, Moro Tap–Borrego’s Treasure, by Borrego. O-Tony Wilson, B-Leslie Clemmer (OK), $5,148.
|Winning Time: :55 3/5 (fm)
|AP, 5TH, AOC, $45,043, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 6-11.
|2—
|SISTER RULER, m, 5, Road Ruler–Canyons Sister, by Marte. O-Larry Owens, B-Larry Owens (IL), T-Steve Manley, J-E. T. Baird, $29,760.
|1 (DH) —
|Chrome Attack, m, 5, Forest Attack–Facelift, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Lois McCrosky, B-Dr Donald J McCrosky DVM (IL), $7,688.
|6 (DH) —
|Savvy Ally, m, 5, Brethren–Indian Heat, by Indian Charlie. ($4,500 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Hugh H Robertson, B-James F Webb (FL), $4,805.
|Winning Time: :57 2/5 (fm)
|LS, 2ND, ALW, $42,600, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-12.
|1—
|COLLOQUIST, g, 4, Mr Speaker–Too Good to B True, by Mizzen Mast. O-Joseph R Straus, Jr Ltd and Fitzsimons, Jr, Hugh A, B-Joe Straus (KY), T-Danny Pish, J-Danny Sorenson, $25,560.
|3—
|Perfect Star, c, 4, Into Mischief–Chic Dancer, by Joyeux Danseur. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Anton Kubacak, B-S D Brilie LP (KY), $8,520.
|4—
|Stans Hookin Bull, c, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Menascott, by Giacomo. O-Diamond W Racing Stable and Schlansky, Desra, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $4,686.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|PRM, 7TH, ALW, $41,056, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-11.
|9—
|SPARKLE O MINE, m, 6, Discreetly Mine–Friend O the Devil, by Devil His Due. O-Todd Lieber, B-Dr Todd Lieber (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Alex Birzer, $24,354.
|6—
|Game to Play, m, 5, Read the Footnotes–Beginnings End, by Cape Canaveral. O-Mazoch, Linda, Mazoch, Michael J and Gustafson, Austin, B-Lynn Chleborad (IA), $8,118.
|7—
|Bug a Boo, f, 4, Dialed In–White Chiffon, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Prairie Gold Diggers, B-Carol Elaine Griffieon (IA), $4,871.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 5TH, AOC, $40,920, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-12.
|8—
|D’FEVER, g, 5, Liaison–Cool Johanna, by Johannesburg. O-Victory Stables, LLC and Schumer, Chad, B-Lannister Holdings LLC (IL), T-Hugo Rodriguez, J-Constantino Roman, $26,040.
|6—
|Wile E Peyote, g, 6, City Zip–Peyote Patty, by Cactus Ridge. O-Timothy J Keeley, B-Tim Keeley (IL), $8,680.
|1—
|Merlin’s Song, g, 5, Magician (IRE)–Sing Like a Bird, by Lawyer Ron. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Happy Hill Farm, Inc (KY), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 8TH, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 6-11.
|8—
|NEWSCASTER, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Sue’s Good News, by Woodman. O-Cres Ran, LLC, B-CresRan LLC (KY), T-Kari Craddock, J-Richard E. Eramia, $24,360.
|9—
|Sweet Medicine, g, 4, Munnings–Pure Blue Sky, by Purim. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK), $8,120.
|4—
|Jack the Ripper (FR), c, 4, Dabirsim (FR)–Trombe (FR), by Bering (GB). O-End Zone Athletics Inc., B-E.A.R.L. Elevage de Kezeg & Felicia Laslau, $4,466.
|Winning Time: 1:29 (fm)
|LS, 9TH, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 6-11.
|6—
|WILDCAT’S BLING, g, 4, Too Much Bling–Stephanies Wildcat, by D’wildcat. O-Keene Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Keene Thoroughbreds, LLC (TX), T-Dallas E. Keen, J-Rodolfo Guerra, $24,180.
|7—
|Texas Titan, g, 3, Midshipman–Pelican Lake, by Aldebaran. O-Phyllis Johnston, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $8,060.
|4—
|Conga Boy, c, 3, Congaree–Splendored, by Proud Citizen. ($12,000 2020 TEXDEC). O-Alan Herman, B-Haynes Stables, LLC (TX), $4,433.
|Winning Time: 1:25 2/5 (ft)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-12.
|5—
|QUINN ELLA, f, 4, Stephanotis–Anna Bird Rulez, by Sharp Humor. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Bradley Auger & Ron Bacon (BC), T-Jaime Castellanos, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $24,120.
|11—
|Gastown, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Tex Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($25,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Christopher K Harrington, B-Magnolia Mares LLC & Southern Wives Partners (KY), $8,040.
|4—
|Stillchargingmaria, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Stopchargingmaria, by Tale of the Cat. ($1,900,000 ’18 FTKNOV). O-Whisper Hill Farm LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $4,422.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|LS, 9TH, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-12.
|3—
|IRISH EXPECTATIONS, g, 4, Paddy O’Prado–Best Expectations, by Valid Expectations. ($12,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Penn, Marcus and King Racing Stables LLC, B-Jacquelyn J Rich DVM & Gerald Rich (TX), T-Matt Hebert, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $24,300.
|8—
|Dust Em, g, 3, Too Much Bling–Dixie Dust, by Dixieland Heat. O-Stephen Mullican, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $8,100.
|5—
|Wings for Eno, g, 3, Fusaichi Pegasus–Class of Fifty Two, by Badge of Silver. O-Phyllis Johnston, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $4,455.
|Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 10TH, ALW, $40,240, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-12.
|10—
|THIS IS THE ONE, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Sienna Sky, by Sky Mesa. O-Grant, Lloyd E and Stiglich, Joseph, B-Joe Stiglich & Lloyd Grant (CA), T-Steven Specht, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $24,180.
|2—
|Munn She’s Pretty, f, 4, Munnings–Ain’t She Pretty, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $6,200.
|5—
|Warm Summer, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Valley Storm, by Moscow Ballet. ($50,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, Crossley, David, Preiss, Daniel and Valadez, Angel D, B-Harris Farms & Gary Parker (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $39,556, 3YO, F, 6F, 6-11.
|1—
|AMAZEN GRAZEN, f, 3, Grazen–Aerial Hawk, by Silver Hawk. ($16,500 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Steve Moger, B-Moger Inc or Alan Eriksen (CA), T-Ed Moger, Jr., J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.
|2—
|Hot Rageous, f, 3, Idiot Proof–Iforgottobeme, by Free at Last. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Barber, Gary and Wachtel Stable, B-Remmah Racing, Inc (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Emma’s Dance, f, 3, Curlin to Mischief–Joyful Emma, by Tribal Rule. O-Stuart Tsujimoto, B-Stuart Tsujimoto (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|AP, 7TH, AOC, $32,364, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-11.
|4—
|SNIPER KITTEN, h, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Cat On a Tin Roof, by Catienus. O-RSR Racing Services, LLC (Robert S Rhoads), B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Brittany A. Vanden Berg, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $18,600.
|1—
|My Bariley, g, 7, Mizzen Mast–Si Si Mon Amie, by El Corredor. O-Captain Jack Racing Stable LLC, B-Captain Jack Racing Stable LLC (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Cammack, g, 11, Giant’s Causeway–Fort Pond, by Fortunate Prospect. O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), $4,774.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (fm)
|PRM, 6TH, ALW, $31,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 6-12.
|1—
|LONG TERM THINKING, r, 5, Quality Road–Deceptive Glory, by Honour and Glory. ($175,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Heath Aaron Campbell, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), T-Timothy E. Martin, J-Alex Birzer, $18,900.
|4—
|Quality Run, g, 4, Quality Road–Sara’s Cape, by Cape Town. ($425,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Martin Brothers, Inc and The Unstable, LLC, B-Neal E Hayias (KY), $6,300.
|5—
|Moon in the Sky, g, 4, Moonshine Mullin–Dontmesswithcactus, by Cactus Ridge. O-Floyd Parnell, B-Floyd T Parnell (AR), $3,780.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|AP, 6TH, ALW, $31,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-11.
|9—
|CANYONS BOY, g, 4, Road Ruler–Canyons Sister, by Marte. O-Larry Owens, B-Larry Owens (IL), T-Steve Manley, J-E. T. Baird, $18,600.
|5—
|Temper Tantrum, c, 3, Flashback–Cozzy Temper, by Cozzene. O-Ravin, Richard and Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Ben Barnow (IL), $6,200.
|2—
|Indian Sign, g, 4, Three Hour Nap–She’s Wild, by Z Z Cat. O-Hugh H Robertson, B-Hugh Robertson (IL), $3,410.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 6-11.
|5—
|JUBA TRAIN, f, 3, Juba–Last Train, by Silver Train. O-Top Notch Racing, B-John A Casey (WV), T-Michael E. Jones, Jr., J-Gerald Almodovar, $19,096.
|1—
|I’m a Total Diva, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Soul Queen, by Revolver Six. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $6,160.
|3—
|Fifty Gray Shades, f, 4, Your Abc’s–Annapolis Harbor, by Rockport Harbor. O-Drew Stolipher, B-Drew Stolipher (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :54 (sy)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-12.
|7—
|PAT’S NO FOOL, m, 5, Cross Traffic–Dream Affair, by Touch Gold. ($35,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rose Petal Stable LLC, B-Banahan Farms & Saratoga Glen Farm (NY), T-Gary Capuano, J-Xavier Perez, $18,255.
|1—
|Stowe Angel, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Lido Lady, by Lido Palace (CHI). O-David M Raim, B-Newborne Farm (WV), $6,085.
|8—
|Complete Surprise, f, 4, Magician (IRE)–Nikki Allyn, by Bernstein. O-Ernest M Haynes, B-Kevin Horgan (KY), $3,043.
|Winning Time: 1:19 4/5 (my)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 6-12.
|1—
|ROCKET APPEAL, g, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Little Miss Kisses, by B L’s Appeal. O-Lester Thornton, Jr, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), T-Marshall T. Campbell, J-Gustavo Larrosa, $18,480.
|6—
|Inspiring Justice, g, 4, Jersey Town–Novograd, by Gentlemen (ARG). ($5,500 ’18 KEESEP; $5,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ho Dee Boy Stable, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (KY), $6,160.
|4—
|Mywalktofreedom, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Longwalk Freedom, by Johannesburg. O-Cynthia E McKee, B-Cynthia Elizabeth O’Bannon (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 (my)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $28,616, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-11.
|3—
|DROSSELMOON, g, 5, Drosselmeyer–Moon Stepper, by Lo Bucker. O-David Lawrence Wooster, B-Quest Realty (VA), T-Elisha Perez, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $16,800.
|7—
|Classy Solution, g, 4, Real Solution–Classy Production, by Run Production. ($4,500 ’17 KEENOV). O-Woodvale Farm, B-C Kidder (KY), $5,600.
|8—
|Interesting Legacy, g, 7, Yes It’s True–Princess Legacy, by Saint Ballado. O-Double Bogey Racing, B-Thomas G McClay (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (sy)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 6-12.
|5—
|LIKE MIKE, g, 5, Arkhoma–Like No Other, by Montbrook. O-Louis Pomes, B-Mike Munna Racing Stables LLC (LA), T-Denise Schmidt, J-Juan P. Vargas, $15,000.
|7—
|Silver Galaxy, c, 4, Flashpoint–Celestial Legend, by City Zip. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Richard B Benton, B-Jason Hall, Jeffrey Neese, and Jon Dean (LA), $5,000.
|6—
|Jimi’s a Star, g, 5, Star Guitar–Unusual Strike, by Unusual Heat. O-James A Boyd, B-James Boyd (LA), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|LAD, 7TH, ALW, $22,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 6-12.
|6—
|SHE WANTS HALF, f, 4, Half Ours–Madam Bling, by War Chant. ($17,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Four Star Racing, B-Gill Frederick & Ken Cormier (LA), T-Robert D. Schultz, J-Joel Dominguez, $13,800.
|1A—
|Spider Legs, f, 4, Temple City–Cup Racer, by Value Plus. ($5,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-Orange Grove Thoroughbreds, Inc (LA), $4,600.
|7—
|Cabo Senorita, f, 4, Line of David–Don’tgetsuspicious, by E Dubai. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $2,200.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (gd)
|LAD, 1ST, ALW, $21,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-12.
|3—
|QUARTERBACK DAK, g, 4, Alternation–My Girl Bess, by More Than Ready. ($18,500 ’18 TEXAUG). O-PH Stables LLC, B-Ed Few (TX), T-Al Cates, J-Joel Dominguez, $12,600.
|4—
|Runchiefrun, g, 4, Can the Man–Valle de Rosa, by Henny Hughes. ($35,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Salome, Robert Joseph and Salome, Dana, B-Connie Snyder & Richard Snyder (KY), $4,200.
|5—
|Fredonian, g, 5, The Factor–Breathtaking, by Mineshaft. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paul Bruno, B-William B Harrigan (KY), $2,310.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (gd)
Leave a Reply