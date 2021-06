North American Allowance Results June 16

DEL, 9TH, AOC, $42,125, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 6-16.

5—

SHE A HOT MESS, f, 3, Union Rags–Miss Atlantic City, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Cantrell Family Partnership, B-Cantrel Family Partnership, Ltd (KY), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Angel Suarez, $24,000.

6—

Hope Has a Name, f, 3, Dialed In–Beware of the Bop, by Bop. ($24,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Larry E Rabold, B-James Sumter Carter (KY), $10,000.

2—

Love in Her Eyes, f, 3, Not This Time–Miss Ide, by Ide. ($4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Nikolaus, Eric and Johnson, Troy, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $4,400.