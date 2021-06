North American Allowance Results June 17

TDN, 2ND, ALW, $31,800, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-17.

8—

ARMADA, g, 3, Paynter–Ocean Princess, by Indian Ocean. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Santiago Gonzalez, $19,080.

4—

Biscuits and Grits, g, 3, Country Day–Broadway Annierose, by Stalwart. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Clark and Boebel (OH), $6,360.

2—

To Win, g, 3, Fed Biz–Hatta Flower, by Dixie Union. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Edwin Mundo, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $3,180.