North American Allowance Results June 2

IND, 5TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 6-2.

5—

MINTCHOCOLATECHIP, f, 4, Can the Man–Marshmellowfudge, by Garthorn. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Klopp, Liz and Claramunt, Dennis, B-Richard Snyder & Connie Snyder (IN), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $23,360.

6—

To Fat to Fish, f, 4, Sky Kingdom–Sacred Desire, by Lion Heart. ($2,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Joselyn Vanesa P Salazar, B-Crystal Chapple DVM, Michael G Phelps & Usquebaugh Stables (IN), $7,300.

1—

Bumble of Love, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Brief Contact, by Bertrando. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC, Beatrice Ingham &Andrew C Ritter (IN), $3,650.