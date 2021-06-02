North American Allowance Results June 2

|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $47,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 6-2.
|4—
|ALWAYS A QUEEN, f, 4, Tonalist–Danette, by Curlin. O-Daniel J Conklin, B-Repole Stable Inc (KY), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Ruben Silvera, $27,000.
|5—
|Mini Scoop, m, 5, Jump Start–Single Scoop, by Scrimshaw. O-Chick Ridge LLC, B-Michael Anspach (PA), $12,600.
|2—
|Lean On E, f, 4, Wilko–Crystal Halo, by Halo. (C$16,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Over The Moon Racing, B-Andrew Stronach (ON), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $42,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-2.
|5—
|PAISLEY SINGING, f, 4, Golden Lad–Signaling, by Smoke Glacken. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-C and B Stables, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), T-Charles A. Frock, J-J. D. Acosta, $25,200.
|6—
|Trunk of Money, m, 5, Super Saver–Pieces of Speight, by Speightstown. O-Richard Malouf, B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), $8,400.
|2—
|Jungle Juice (IRE), m, 5, Bungle Inthejungle (GB)–Riymaisa (IRE), by Traditionally. (16,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 32,000EUR ’17 GOFSPT; 34,000gns 2019 TATDEC). O-BG Stables, Ford, Beth and Meah, David, B-Ballybrennan Stud Ltd (IRE), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $40,625, 3YO/UP, A1M 70YT, 6-2.
|8—
|FOOD AND WINE, g, 4, War Front–Wishing Gate, by Indian Charlie. O-Jose L Rosales, B-Glen Hill Farm (KY), T-Linda L. Manchio, J-Tomas B. Mejia, $24,000.
|11—
|Be Here, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Informed Decision, by Monarchos. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge (KY), $8,000.
|9—
|No One to Blame, g, 3, Blame–Treaty Oak, by War Chant. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Abbott, III, Francis, Day At The Races, LLC and Ballinger, Jim, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|IND, 2ND, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-2.
|1—
|ROCK N JUNE BUG, g, 4, Danza–Rock ‘n’ Roll Gal, by Spanish Steps. O-Indy Dancer’s Training Center, B-Samuel and William Martin Trust Edmund W Martin Trustee (IN), T-Merrill C. Roberts, J-Isaiah Wiseman, $23,100.
|3—
|Max Express, g, 5, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $7,700.
|4—
|El Bohemio, g, 4, Flat Out–Jennifer Moon, by Alphabet Soup. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer (IN), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 6-2.
|5—
|MINTCHOCOLATECHIP, f, 4, Can the Man–Marshmellowfudge, by Garthorn. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Klopp, Liz and Claramunt, Dennis, B-Richard Snyder & Connie Snyder (IN), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $23,360.
|6—
|To Fat to Fish, f, 4, Sky Kingdom–Sacred Desire, by Lion Heart. ($2,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Joselyn Vanesa P Salazar, B-Crystal Chapple DVM, Michael G Phelps & Usquebaugh Stables (IN), $7,300.
|1—
|Bumble of Love, f, 4, Hampton Court (AUS)–Brief Contact, by Bertrando. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC, Beatrice Ingham &Andrew C Ritter (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (sy)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $35,100, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-2.
|5—
|TURNAGAIN TIDE, c, 4, Into Mischief–Spanish Empiress, by Empire Maker. ($750,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $19,500.
|2—
|Uphold, g, 6, Lentenor–On the Point, by Point Given. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Colette Marie Vanmatre (IN), $9,100.
|3—
|Blueridge Mountain, g, 5, Tapizar–Snow Cone, by Cryptoclearance. ($12,000 ’16 FTKNOV; $25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (sy)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 6-1.
|1—
|SHESA MYSTERY, f, 3, Verrazano–Mystery Itself, by Pulpit. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Let It Ride Stables, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), T-Jeff A. Hiles, J-Edgar Morales, $19,500.
|6—
|Judy’s Way, f, 4, Bayern–Given Star, by Any Given Saturday. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Crowns Way Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $6,500.
|3—
|Speightful Charge, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Goforitmrsmiller, by Speightstown. ($140,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Equivest Racing, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $25,855, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-2.
|7—
|BLUES CITY, g, 4, Frost Giant–Sister City, by Good and Tough. O-Luis Gutierrez, B-Graph- Racing (NY), T-Luis Gutierrez, J-Harry Hernandez, $15,540.
|5—
|Lettercarrierhenry, g, 5, Frost Giant–Catchup If You Can, by Bernstein. ($5,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Barrow, Paul W and Sweeney, Dennis, B-Castleton Lyons (NY), $5,180.
|6—
|Nueva York, g, 5, Flatter–Pondside, by Forestry. O-Ivery Sisters Racing, B-Off The Hook Partners LLC (NY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (wf)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $25,650, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-2.
|6—
|HARRISON KNOWS, g, 5, Shakin It Up–Tres Chaud, by French Deputy. O-TLC Thoroughbreds, B-TLC Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Luis E. Perez, $15,480.
|1—
|War of Thrones, g, 3, War Dancer–Tipthetrolleygirl, by Put It Back. O-Saratoga Ten General Partner, B-Mark Anthony Mathieu (NY), $5,160.
|4—
|Catzalionbythetale, g, 4, Forty Tales–Circus Life, by More Than Ready. O-Smith, Julie and Cornell, Deborah M, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (wf)
|FL, 5TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-2.
|6—
|BUSTIN THE RULES, g, 6, Roman Ruler–Bustinattheseams, by Bustin Stones. ($5,000 ’15 FTNOCT). O-Charlton Baker, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $14,400.
|1—
|Magical Tale, g, 5, Forty Tales–No Mo Magic, by Mo Mon. O-Racing Pride and Ferraro, M Anthony, B-Dianne Boyken (NY), $4,800.
|5—
|Frosty the Dragon, g, 7, Frost Giant–Angry Dragon, by Smarty Jones. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Sunrise Stables LLC & Troy Levy (NY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (wf)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $17,444, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-1.
|5—
|WARRIOR’S REMARK, g, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Proud Mover, by Proud Citizen. ($10,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Cathie Cluley, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), T-Denis Cluley, J-Ricardo Barrios, $10,324.
|7—
|Cake and Eat It To, g, 3, Bodemeister–A. P. Double Cat, by A.P. Indy. ($12,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ruben Stable, B-Irving Cowan (KY), $3,560.
|8—
|El Duque, g, 4, First Dude–Schlossgarten Park, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Stacy A Herrington, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (fm)
|HST, 4TH, ALW, $15,916, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-1.
|4—
|CHA CHING, m, 5, Finality–Borgatello, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Bennett, Russell J and Lois, B-Mr & Mrs R J Bennett (BC), T-Barbara Heads, J-Lenny A. Seecharan, $9,118.
|6—
|Cascade Billy, g, 4, Bakken–What R the Odds, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Danard, Don B and Snow, Mel, B-Mel Snow & Fran Snow (BC), $3,316.
|1—
|Erlich, g, 5, Curlin–Sleepless Dixie, by Dixie Union. O-Christoff, Gordon and Giesbrecht, Lance B, B-K & G Stables (KY), $1,658.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
