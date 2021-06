North American Allowance Results June 26

TDN, 2ND, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-26.

5—

COULD YOU, f, 4, Shakin It Up–Gold Ring, by Touch Gold. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV; $35,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $85,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Gene Burkholder, B-Sabana Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kim A. Puhl, J-Malcolm Franklin, $15,300.

2—

Lucky Quarters, f, 4, General Quarters–Sinister Deance, by Pikepass. O-Run For The Hills Stable, B-Jerry Hills, Timothy McCarthy & RonGrowe (KY), $5,100.

8—

Hoboken Hustle, m, 5, Jersey Town–She’s Scrumpy, by Squadron Leader. O-Calderon Racing Stable, B-Raymond C Wheeler & Karen Wheeler (KY), $2,550.