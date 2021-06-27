North American Allowance Results June 27

|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $96,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 6-27.
|5—
|MEGACITY, g, 6, City Zip–Cozy Gain, by Cozzene. O-John D Stephens, B-Magalen O Bryant (KY), T-John D. Stephens, J-Eric Cancel, $52,800.
|3—
|Cross Border, r, 7, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), $19,200.
|2—
|Carom, g, 6, Data Link–Nippy, by Pulpit. ($47,000 ’15 KEENOV; $180,000 ’16 KEESEP; $185,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Mad Dog Racing Stable, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $11,520.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (fm)
|BEL, 5TH, AOC, $96,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-27.
|4—
|BEAUTIFUL LOVER, m, 5, Arch–American Skipper, by Quiet American. ($475,000 2018 OBSAPR; $650,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Moyglare Stud Farm, Ltd, B-Thomas Coleman (FL), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $52,800.
|6—
|Miss Teheran (IRE), m, 5, Teofilo (IRE)–Sky Boat (IRE), by Dansili (GB). (26,000EUR ’17 GOFORB). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Mrs James Wigan (IRE), $19,200.
|7—
|No Mo Lady, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry, R D M Racing Stable and Trombetta, Michael J, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $11,520.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (fm)
|BEL, 7TH, ALW, $92,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-27.
|3—
|MR PHIL, g, 4, Mr Speaker–Appeal to the Win, by Successful Appeal. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Cammarota Racing LLC, B-Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC & Narola, LLC (KY), T-James T. Ryerson, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $50,600.
|4—
|Tuggle, c, 4, Point of Entry–Satisfaction, by Awesome Again. ($160,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-August Dawn Farm, B-R Keith Long (KY), $18,400.
|2—
|Tale of the Union, h, 5, Union Rags–Tanglewood Tale, by Tale of the Cat. ($90,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $925,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Avanti Stable (NY), $11,040.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 3RD, ALW, $67,412, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 6-27.
|4—
|FILO DI ARIANNA (BRZ), h, 5, Drosselmeyer–Principessa Capri (BRZ), by Northern Afleet. O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Deutsch, Peter, B-Stud Principessa di Capri (BRZ), T-Mark Casse, J-Wilson, Emma-Jayne, $36,593.
|1—
|Gray’s Fable, g, 6, Gio Ponti–Myrtle’s Gray, by Oratory. O-Goldfine, Steve, Provost, Kari and Zlonis, Jeff, B-Jeff Zlonis (KY), $12,198.
|2—
|Eskiminzin, h, 6, Cold Harbor–Ms. Forum, by Open Forum. O-Jecara Farms Corp, B-Jecara Farms (ON), $10,063.
|Winning Time: 1:19 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 6TH, AOC, $65,351, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-27.
|12—
|CIRCLE OF FRIENDS, g, 7, Midnight Lute–She Ain’t Much, by Phone Trick. (C$48,000 ’15 ONTSEP). O-Keowee Racing Stable and D-Mac Racing Stable Inc, B-Ericka Rusnak (ON), T-Donald C. MacRae, J-Patrick Husbands, $35,373.
|1—
|Roaring Forties, h, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Sweet Tart, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($13,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Borders Racing Stable Ltd, B-Stroud Lane Farm (FL), $11,791.
|3—
|Nevaeh’s Dream, g, 6, Giant Gizmo–Be My Valentine, by Jacksonport. O-Lucky DiLuciano Stable, B-Anthony Luciano (ON), $9,723.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, ALW, $63,430, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 6-27.
|5—
|ENTRY TO HEAVEN, g, 4, Point of Entry–Sky High Gal, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). ($20,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-Dura Racing and M J Doyle Racing Stables Ltd, B-Adena Springs (ON), T-Michael J. Doyle, J-David Moran, $39,520.
|1—
|Comedy Town, c, 3, Speightstown–Unbridled Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $10,978.
|7—
|Decimator, g, 3, The Big Beast–Ragtime Road, by Dixieland Band. ($40,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Colebrook Farms, B-JIMMIE Ballinger (FL), $6,038.
|Winning Time: 1:15 1/5 (fm)
|MTH, 9TH, AOC, $52,375, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 6-27.
|1—
|FOX ROX, g, 10, Officer–Shesastonecoldfox, by Foxhound. O-Mark Hoffman, B-Dennis Petrisak & DeborahPetrisak (NY), T-Mark Hoffman, J-Carlos Montalvo, $31,500.
|2—
|Analyzethisandthat, g, 5, Freud–Peppy Candy, by Candy Stripes. O-Ocean View Stables, B-Joseph Birnbaum (NY), $10,500.
|8—
|Baby Boomer, g, 4, Khozan–Mamma Lina, by Langfuhr. ($1,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $19,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Winning Stables, Inc, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $5,250.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (gd)
|ELP, 7TH, ALW, $52,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-27.
|5—
|CONTINUATION, c, 4, Munnings–Arlene’s Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-PTK, LLC, B-Arlene London (KY), T-Dane Kobiskie, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $31,200.
|2—
|Wentru, c, 3, Tourist–Wicked Temper, by Tapit. ($34,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-TEC Racing (Elliott S Logan), B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $10,400.
|6—
|Uncapped, g, 5, First Samurai–Here Music, by Dehere. O-David E Miller, B-Lee P Mauberret & Cheryl Mauberret (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)
|ELP, 4TH, ALW, $50,675, 3YO, 7F, 6-27.
|4—
|SWILL, g, 3, Munnings–Walking Miracle, by Into Mischief. ($55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $265,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Kueber Racing, LLC and Ten Strike Racing, B-McCauley Farms, LLC & Nathan McCauley (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $32,475.
|1—
|Espionage, g, 3, Into Mischief–Harlington’s Rose, by Harlington. ($30,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,400.
|3—
|Notable Exception, c, 3, Street Sense–Poco Mas, by A.P. Indy. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|PIM, 6TH, AOC, $50,549, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-27.
|1—
|HARPERS FIRST RIDE, g, 5, Paynter–Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. O-GMP Stables LLC, Bennewith, Arnold and Cypress Creek Equine, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $30,809.
|3—
|Workin On a Dream, g, 6, Jersey Town–Roberto’s Heat, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($22,000 ’16 KEESEP; $60,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Steven L Walfish, B-Joel Zamzow (KY), $9,870.
|5—
|Hockey Puck, g, 4, Well Spelled–Katydid’s Career, by Cat’s Career. O-Wagon Wheel Farm, B-Wagon Wheel Farm (PA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $50,540, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-27.
|6—
|VINNIE VAN GO, g, 5, J P’s Gusto–Van Brit, by Van Nistelrooy. ($5,500 2018 OBSJUN). O-Louis Corrente, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & JoseLucio Mendoza Servin (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-J.C. Diaz, Jr., $31,100.
|1—
|Bailey, g, 3, Brethren–Horah for Bailey, by Doneraile Court. O-Mad Dog Racing Stable and Stefania Farms, LLC, B-Arindel (FL), $11,120.
|4—
|Star Juancho, g, 6, Kantharos–Silver Agave, by Silver Deputy. ($55,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Santera Stable, Inc, B-Big C Farm (FL), $6,020.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|MTH, 4TH, AOC, $48,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-27.
|1—
|SAGAMORE MISCHIEF, g, 4, Into Mischief–Maddalena, by Good and Tough. ($90,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $290,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Sea Gull Capital, B-Ned Williams & Mike Mattese (MD), T-Timothy A. Hills, J-Carlos J. Hernandez, $30,000.
|3—
|Powerfully Built, g, 5, Big Drama–Thunderous Waves, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Huston, Rory K and Grimaldi, Dana P, B-Red Oak Stable (FL), $10,000.
|2—
|Dalton, c, 3, Kantharos–You Asked, by Yes It’s True. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)
|MTH, 7TH, ALW, $47,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 6-27.
|2—
|ODRAMARK, m, 6, Tapizar–Four Point, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Ron Hendrickson, B-Mr & Mrs Ivan Rodriguez GelfensteinFarm (KY), T-Kathleen O’Connell, J-Paco Lopez, $28,500.
|5—
|Band Sweetheart, f, 4, J P’s Gusto–Great Chance, by Any Given Saturday. O-Pine Branch Stable, B-pine branch stable (FL), $9,500.
|3—
|Temperance, m, 5, The Factor–Grace Phil, by Philanthropist. ($25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Stephens, John D, Stephens, Jill and Chervenell, Gary L, B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY), $4,750.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (gd)
|LS, 2ND, ALW, $45,496, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-27.
|3—
|MR MONEY BAGS, g, 5, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), T-Mike R. Neatherlin, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $28,080.
|2—
|Men of Kyle, g, 5, Wimbledon–Naughty N Pg, by Malabar Gold. O-Jeffrey Kass, B-Gigem Racing LLC (TX), $9,360.
|1—
|J C’s Nightcap, g, 7, Mr. Nightlinger–One O Seven, by Vice Regent. ($10,000 ’14 TEXOCT; $22,000 2016 TEXAPR). O-J C Racing Stable, B-Dan W McGough (TX), $5,148.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|PRM, 11TH, AOC, $42,588, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-27.
|5—
|TOPLESS, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Bid On a Dancer, by Anet. ($12,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Pam Davis (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $25,740.
|4—
|Stonecold Stunner, m, 5, Hold Me Back–Maiden Stone, by Grindstone. O-Frazier, Don and McShane, David D, B-Dave McShane & Don Frazier (IA), $8,580.
|3—
|Holdthatlove, m, 8, Hold Me Back–Lovethatponi, by Volponi. O-Lynn Chleborad, B-Vickie Cosaert & Richard Cosaert (IA), $5,148.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|CBY, 5TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-27.
|5—
|DROP OF GOLDEN SUN, g, 6, Neko Bay–Deer a Dough, by Banker’s Gold. O-Rengstorf Racing LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), T-Tony Rengstorf, J-Alonso Quinonez, $26,400.
|2—
|Dame Plata, g, 5, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. ($35,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Sachdev, Ann and Bravo, Lori, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $8,400.
|6—
|Beat the Heat, g, 6, Uh Oh Bango–California Heat, by Unusual Heat. O-Triple AAA Ranch, B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|PRM, 9TH, AOC, $41,046, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-26.
|4—
|BOSSY MOMENT, f, 3, Street Boss–Careless Moment, by Successful Appeal. ($77,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindeter (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Elvin Gonzalez, $24,354.
|7—
|Gold Maker, m, 6, Touch Gold–Good N Gold, by Gold Case. O-Mamas Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $8,118.
|2—
|Sparkle O Mine, m, 6, Discreetly Mine–Friend O the Devil, by Devil His Due. O-Todd Lieber, B-Dr Todd Lieber (IA), $4,871.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (my)
|LS, 1ST, AOC, $40,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 6-27.
|4—
|KATS SECOND SILVER, g, 6, Silver City–Red Thread, by Devil His Due. O-Farmers Fillies Racing, B-Wayne Sanders & Larry Hirsch (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $24,420.
|5—
|Hulen, c, 3, Tapiture–Clamorous Clarissa, by Valid Expectations. ($50,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Keith Asmussen (TX), $8,140.
|6—
|Picknngrinn, h, 6, Star Guitar–Jennifer’s Affair, by Nureyev. O-Thumbs Up Racing, LLC, B-Jacquelyn J Rich DVM & Gerald Rich (TX), $4,477.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)
|LS, 5TH, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-27.
|7—
|IRISH UNITY, g, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. O-Clearview Stable LLC, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $24,360.
|6—
|Brad’s Time, g, 3, Not This Time–Fantasy Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($52,000 ’19 KEESEP; $120,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), $8,120.
|3—
|American Code, c, 4, American Pharoah–Harmony Lodge, by Hennessy. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Byerley Racing, LLC, B-Glenvale Stud (KY), $4,466.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|WO, 9TH, OCL, $39,489, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-27.
|14—
|SPEEDY HANS, g, 4, Constitution–April Snow, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Gary Barber, B-Glen View Oaks, LLC (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $20,736.
|7—
|Latonka, g, 6, Signature Red–Anneena, by Dance to Destiny. O-McClachrie, Denyse, Wagman, Shale, Rubin, Howard and Bosscher, Gayle, B-Gayle Bosscher & Denyse McClachrie (ON), $8,294.
|12—
|Nashtrick, g, 5, Hat Trick (JPN)–Nashindy, by A.P. Indy. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $3,802.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 10TH, OCL, $39,067, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 6-27.
|4—
|ALL CANADIAN, g, 3, Reload–Eustacia, by Forestry. (C$35,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Menary, John and Cox, Gail, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc & Curtis Landry (AB), T-Gail Cox, J-Gary Boulanger, $20,736.
|6—
|Parmigiano, g, 4, Tizway–Attract, by Saffir. (C$23,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-George Bigliardi, B-Spring Farm (ON), $8,294.
|7—
|Souper Classy, g, 3, Souper Speedy–Silver Adventure, by Silver Deputy. (C$57,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Mickey Demers, B-Jennifer S Leuty (ON), $4,562.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (fm)
|CT, 6TH, AOC, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-26.
|2—
|LARIMAR, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Untainted, by Speightstown. O-DARRS, Inc, B-David A Ross (KY), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-J. D. Acosta, $19,725.
|5—
|Power Forward, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Hard to Get, by Not for Love. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $6,575.
|3—
|Imagoodchatterbug, m, 6, Charitable Man–Stefani’s Surprise, by Stephen Got Even. O-Valls Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Kristy Petty (WV), $3,288.
|Winning Time: 1:20 2/5 (ft)
|CBY, 8TH, AOC, $32,570, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-27.
|1—
|CHICKS DIG SCARS, g, 3, Tapiture–Wise Ending, by End Sweep. ($9,500 ’18 KEENOV; $6,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Travis Swan Murphy, B-Bob Austin & Alice Austin (KY), T-Travis Swan Murphy, J-Alonso Quinonez, $19,200.
|6—
|Plane Talk, c, 4, Conveyance–Kitty’s Pearl, by Bellamy Road. ($12,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $75,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc & Rob Auerbach (KY), $6,400.
|2—
|Tin Badge, g, 6, The Deputy (IRE)–Addy Annie, by Posse. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $3,200.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (ft)
|PRM, 6TH, ALW, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-26.
|7—
|BOLD THIRST, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland &Ramon Rangel (KY), T-Lonnie Briley, J-Jansen Melancon, $19,200.
|2—
|Long Term Thinking, r, 5, Quality Road–Deceptive Glory, by Honour and Glory. ($175,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Heath Aaron Campbell, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $6,400.
|6—
|Sports Fan, g, 5, New Year’s Day–Arzella, by Offlee Wild. O-Bryan Hawk, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (my)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $31,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-26.
|7—
|THE BETTER ONE, f, 4, Charitable Man–Windsor’s Punch, by Windsor Castle. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), T-Kristy Petty, J-Gerald Almodovar, $18,990.
|9—
|Mady Rose, f, 3, Golden Years–Runaway Brae, by Yarrow Brae. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC and Dunloe Ventures LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms (WV), $6,330.
|6—
|C V’s Powerpak, f, 3, Power Broker–Copper Fashion, by Petionville. O-Copperville Farm, B-Susan H Wantz (WV), $3,165.
|Winning Time: 1:28 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 6-26.
|7—
|GOLDEN KEY, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Golden Debutante, by Malibu Moon. O-Ronney W Brown, B-Francis W Daniel III & Ronney W Brown (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Luis Angel Batista, $19,096.
|1—
|Rocket Appeal, g, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Little Miss Kisses, by B L’s Appeal. O-Lester Thornton, Jr, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $6,160.
|3—
|Laughing Cat, g, 6, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-26.
|6—
|WISE VERDICT, g, 3, Court Vision–Up a Notch, by Lone Star Sky. O-Michael Martin, LLC, B-MICHAEL MARTIN LLC (LA), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Kody Kellenberger, $17,400.
|4—
|Strong Rules, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Endless Rules, by Roman Ruler. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Farm D’Allie Racing Stable LLC (LA), $5,800.
|3—
|Wise Anchor, c, 3, Anchor Down–Oh Wise One, by Dunkirk. ($45,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Anton Kubacak, B-Michael L Martin, LLC (LA), $3,190.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-27.
|5—
|PAPA BRO, g, 4, Half Ours–Viva Vega, by Cobra King. ($50,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Ricky Lagrange, B-Summer Grove Farm, LLC & Terry Gabriel (LA), T-Samuel Breaux, J-Carlos Lozada, $15,000.
|6—
|Louisiana Hero, g, 4, Afleet Alex–Montanis, by More Than Ready. O-Perform Stables, Inc, B-Perform Stables Inc (LA), $5,000.
|7—
|Love to Singh, g, 6, Songandaprayer–Some Came Running, by Phone Trick. O-Satrohan N Singh, B-Walter Hidalgo (LA), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $18,236, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 6-27.
|5—
|MUTASHABEH, g, 7, Medaglia d’Oro–Emtyazat (GB), by Gone West. ($4,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Burton K Sipp, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Burton K. Sipp, J-Jose A. Leon, $10,904.
|3—
|Point of Grace, g, 3, Point of Entry–Sister Graceful, by Mr. Greeley. O-Quest Realty, B-Quest Realty (VA), $3,760.
|2—
|Baytown Bear, g, 3, Upstart–And You Can, by Istan. O-McEntee Racing, Inc and Robinson, Chris, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (fm)
