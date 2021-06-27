North American Allowance Results June 27

MNR, 2ND, ALW, $18,236, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 6-27.

5—

MUTASHABEH, g, 7, Medaglia d’Oro–Emtyazat (GB), by Gone West. ($4,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Burton K Sipp, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Burton K. Sipp, J-Jose A. Leon, $10,904.

3—

Point of Grace, g, 3, Point of Entry–Sister Graceful, by Mr. Greeley. O-Quest Realty, B-Quest Realty (VA), $3,760.

2—

Baytown Bear, g, 3, Upstart–And You Can, by Istan. O-McEntee Racing, Inc and Robinson, Chris, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $1,880.