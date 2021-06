North American Allowance Results June 28

IND, 5TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 6-28.

4—

NOBLE PRIZE, f, 4, Noble’s Promise–Beacon Inthe Night, by Bob and John. O-Jim H Plemmons, B-JIM PLEMMONS (IN), T-George Leonard, III, J-Orlando Mojica, $22,200.

5—

Dance Money, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Cactusa, by Cactus Ridge. ($14,000 ’19 INDOCT). O-Eakin, Barbara and Nance, Shelly, B-Anthony Wolfe & Julie Mudman (IN), $7,400.

3—

Starlet Express, f, 3, Unbridled Express–Miss Carmelite, by Mutakddim. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc & Hillerich Racing LLC (IN), $3,700.