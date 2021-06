North American Allowance Results June 3

IND, 8TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 6-2.

1—

AMAZING GAL, f, 3, Unbridled Express–Miss Blossom, by Munnings. O-Childers, Miles, L T B, Inc and Ed Wright Cattle Company, B-LTB Inc, Ed Wright Cattle Company &Miles Childers (IN), T-Bernard S. Flint, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $22,200.

6—

Quick and Easy, f, 3, What Now–Wife in the Wind, by Street Hero. O-Wright, Don R and Wright, Pepper, B-Don R Wright (IN), $7,400.

3—

America Rules, f, 3, Unbridled Express–Ellusive Wildcat, by Forest Wildcat. O-L T B, Inc, B-LTB Inc (IN), $3,700.