North American Allowance Results June 30

|GP, 7TH, AOC, $51,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-30.
|3—
|KAMAR TAJ, f, 3, Violence–Cimbria, by War Front. ($10,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Andrew N Warren, B-Get Away Farm (FL), T-Teresa M. Pompay, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $31,100.
|5—
|Nacho Mama, m, 5, Brethren–Horah for Bailey, by Doneraile Court. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $10,660.
|4—
|Tiz Enough, m, 5, He’s Had Enough–Tiz Four, by Tiznow. ($24,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Vernon J Allinson, B-Addison Clare Silva Jr (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (sy)
|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $47,730, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 6-30.
|6—
|HALITE, g, 6, Lookin At Lucky–Salty Not Sweet, by Salt Lake. ($75,000 ’15 FTKNOV). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-James Everatt, Janeane Everatt & ArikaEveratt-Meeuse (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Frankie Pennington, $27,000.
|5—
|Over Sensual, g, 6, Overanalyze–La Chica Sensual, by Lightnin N Thunder. ($34,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Murray Stroud (FL), $9,000.
|4—
|Prince of Rain, g, 4, El Padrino–Cimarron Rain, by Indian Charlie. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), $6,930.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $47,400, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-30.
|5—
|MAN OF HONOR, c, 4, Curlin–Beyondallboundarys, by Saint Liam. O-Roussel, III, Louie and Lamarque, Ronald, B-Louie J Roussel III (KY), T-Louie J. Roussel, III, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $27,600.
|6—
|Legal Deal, g, 4, Khozan–Legal Laura, by Wildcat Heir. O-Sargent, Michele and Sargent, Lawrence E, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $11,520.
|4—
|Cool Arrow, g, 7, Into Mischief–Phoenicia, by Mr Purple. ($120,000 ’15 FTSAUG; $50,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $5,520.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (sy)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $45,750, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-30.
|5—
|GAMBIT’S GIRL, m, 5, World Renowned–Fanny Brice, by Sharp Humor. ($1,200 ’17 OBSOCT; $25,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Ylliehus 5 Star, B-Nadine Anderson, Brazeau ThoroughbredFarms LP & Richard Baltas (NY), T-Ralph R. Riviezzo, J-Gerardo Milan, $27,000.
|3—
|Assume Control, m, 6, Take Charge Indy–Church View, by Quiet American. O-Ernesto Padilla Preciado, B-Westbury Stables LLC & Alfonso Figliolia (FL), $9,000.
|4—
|Sense a Million, f, 4, Street Sense–Cautionary Tale, by Yes It’s True. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Fanelli, John and Longball Stables, LLC, B-Martha Jane Mulholland, Roger Pardieck,Mary A Pardieck & Candyland Farm (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-30.
|5—
|SWEET LEMON DROP, g, 3, Mobil–Lemonesque, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, LLC and Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $22,320.
|7—
|Mobil Lady, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Acree, Lori and Meyers, Judy, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $7,440.
|6—
|Romantic Cowboy, g, 5, Cowtown Cat–Lover, by Louis Quatorze. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (gd)
|CBY, 8TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-29.
|4 DH —
|SAILING ALONG, f, 3, Mr. Besilu–Moonlight Cruise, by Silver Deputy. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Ry Eikleberry, $14,300.
|7 DH —
|BINDING TIME, f, 4, Bind–Mabeeitstime, by Mr. Mabee. O-Heavenly View Farm LLC, B-Heavenly View Farm LLC (MN), T-Tony Rengstorf, J-Lindey Wade, $14,300.
|8—
|Midnight Current, f, 3, Midnight Lute–Sharp Current, by Tiznow. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (MN), $3,500.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-30.
|9—
|SPA CITY, g, 4, Street Sense–Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Castillo, Joe Alfredo, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $20,700.
|5—
|Peruvian Boy, c, 4, Tapiture–Lee Ann W, by Mr. Greeley. O-I C Racing LLC and Stud Recoveco, LLC, B-Peter Koechlin (KY), $6,900.
|6—
|Nepal Up, h, 5, Will Take Charge–Golden Crown (URU), by T. H. Approval. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Haras Phillipson Inc (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (sy)
|IND, 9TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-30.
|11—
|FLOROPLUS, g, 7, City Zip–Cap’s Legacy, by Stroll. ($40,000 ’15 KEESEP; $585,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Small Town Paddock, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Kim Hammond, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $19,500.
|13—
|Good One, g, 4, Street Sense–Good Deed, by Broken Vow. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Bert Klein & Richard Klein (KY), $6,500.
|6—
|Irish Hokie, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Too Shy Shy, by Distorted Humor. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Bob Ryan (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (sy)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $32,480, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-29.
|2—
|WITCH, m, 5, Magician (IRE)–Cycle (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Barlar LLC, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), T-T. Bernard Houghton, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $20,160.
|1—
|Tipsy Chatter, f, 3, Bourbon Courage–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. O-Elizabeth M Merryman, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), $6,720.
|6—
|Dancing Til Dusk, f, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Screen Giant, by Giant’s Causeway. ($8,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-White, Alexandra S and Hoffberger, Richard J, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-29.
|3—
|PROPOSITION, m, 5, Into Mischief–Street Singer, by Street Cry (IRE). ($180,000 2018 FTMMAY; $12,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Warriors Reward, LLC and Premier Stable, B-Dr James Randall McGlinn (PA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
|2—
|Leaky Cauldron, f, 4, Petionville–La Wildcat, by Forest Wildcat. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $6,320.
|6—
|Ms Teek, m, 6, Munnings–Twenty Four Carat, by Gold Spring (ARG). O-Short Straw Stable, B-Frances Hartwell (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 1ST, ALW, $29,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-30.
|4—
|ASSERTIVE STYLE, f, 3, Nyquist–Sca Doodle, by Scat Daddy. O-Machmer Hall Thoroughbreds, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Edgar Morales, $19,500.
|3—
|Lily’s Woofy, f, 3, Dominus–Sam’s Philly, by Orientate. O-Catalano Thoroughbreds, Inc and LAZ Racing Stable, LLC, B-Catalano Thoroughbreds Inc (IL), $6,500.
|2—
|Stellar Grace, f, 3, Verrazano–Star Keeper, by Cape Blanco (IRE). O-Coniglio, Nick, Rebro Jr, Matthew N and Rendina, Richard, B-Pam Blatz-Murff (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (sy)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-30.
|2B—
|HOOKED A GOODWIN, g, 3, Morning Line–Tinca’s Sky, by Sky Mesa. ($3,500 2020 OBSMAR; $8,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Jack L Boggs, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Kim A. Puhl, J-Luis Antonio Gonzalez, $16,200.
|3—
|Falcons Fury, c, 3, Fed Biz–Need an Angel, by Pulpit. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Willow’s Green Stables, LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $5,400.
|5—
|Most Sandisfactory, g, 4, The Factor–Pearl In The Sand (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). ($20,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $19,000 2020 FTMWIN). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Summerhill Farm (KY), $2,700.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (gd)
|FL, 3RD, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-30.
|1—
|ALLURE FORTUNE, f, 4, Bayern–I Dazzle, by Hold That Tiger. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Fortune Farm (Richard Nicolai), B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Carlos D. Camilo, $15,480.
|5—
|Twice Smitten, f, 3, Daredevil–Blue Valentine, by Silver Train. O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Windylea Farm-NY, LLC (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Crazy Delight, f, 3, Freud–Chamonix, by Louis Quatorze. ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Michael R Di Tomasso, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), $2,838.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (gd)
|BTP, 5TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-30.
|1—
|MYMONSTERSFORREAL, g, 3, State Line–Hebrew Song, by Dixie Union. O-Bosharon Stable, B-Bosharon Stables (OH), T-Jeffrey L. Greenhill, J-Sonny Leon, $15,300.
|7—
|Big Al’s Express, g, 3, Twinspired–Starship Spirit, by Grand Slam. O-Balo-Williams Racing LLC, B-Susan King (OH), $5,100.
|3—
|Startdfromdabottom, c, 3, Kantharos–Female Drama, by Indian Charlie. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Hayden Noriega, B-Susan L Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|FL, 1ST, ALW, $24,700, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 6-30.
|5—
|SMOOTH OPERATION, g, 5, Dr Large–We Will Dance, by You and I. O-Michael S Ferraro, B-Carmalley Valley Farm, LLC (NY), T-Michael S. Ferraro, J-Oscar Gomez, $14,820.
|4—
|Bustin the Rules, g, 6, Roman Ruler–Bustinattheseams, by Bustin Stones. ($5,000 ’15 FTNOCT). O-Charlton Baker, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), $4,940.
|3—
|This Cat Can Fly, g, 6, Birdstone–Mia Gatto, by Cat Thief. ($20,000 ’15 FTNOCT; $80,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Top Hat Thoroughbreds, B-Cheryl Prudhomme, Dr Michael Gallivan& Breeding Bliss (NY), $2,717.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 6-30.
|1—
|DISCO DEANO, g, 4, Verrazano–Nurse Disco, by Disco Rico. ($36,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-M Anthony Ferraro, B-Joe di Rico (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Kevin Navarro, $14,400.
|1A—
|Unflappable Max, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Susquehanna River, by Trippi. O-Ferraro, M Anthony, Paley, Michael and Wells, Elliot S, B-Hope Hill Farm, Thomas McGreevy &Aron Yagoda (NY), $4,800.
|3—
|Anything Pazible, g, 6, Mission Impazible–Lightning Pace, by Regal Classic. ($17,000 ’16 KEESEP; $55,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Mark L Tasso, B-Mockingbird Farms LLC & Spotted Pony LLC (NY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (gd)
|FMT, 10TH, ALW, $21,945, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-29.
|2—
|QUALITY ROCKET, g, 7, Backstabber–Lady Cambridge, by King of Scat. O-M Gerald Ball, B-M Gerald Ball & Oteka Ann Ball (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Curtis Kimes, $13,421.
|1—
|Westport, g, 5, Flashback–Cottage Vale, by Unbridled’s Song. ($75,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Caster, Boyd and Anthony, Edward L, B-Tony Dardis, Ken Donworth, Ben McElroy& Desmond Ryan (KY), $3,832.
|3—
|Casino Queen, m, 5, Read the Footnotes–Bianco, by Yes It’s True. O-Kelly Thiesing, B-Kelly Thiesing (OK), $2,877.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|FMT, 7TH, ALW, $21,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-29.
|2—
|GOSPEL CARLOTTA, f, 4, Gospel Tiz Key–Nikimoto, by Macho Uno. O-Steve F Williams, B-Steve Williams (OK), T-Steve F. Williams, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $12,320.
|3—
|Playing With Jaxs, f, 3, Smarty Jones–Gunner’s Niece, by Track Barron. O-Lucio Espiritu, B-Circle Bar H LLC (OK), $4,576.
|4—
|S C Tiny Secret, f, 3, Ellerton–My Sister’s Secret, by City Place. O-Tracy Van Horn, B-Tracy Van Horn (OK), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $20,988, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-29.
|6—
|BUTTON BOX, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Don’t Tell Ashlie, by Boston Harbor. O-Richard Wukich, B-Richard M Wukich (PA), T-Crystal Richison, J-Noel Vigil, $12,296.
|8—
|Life Mission, g, 5, Noble Mission (GB)–Crossing the Tape, by Johannesburg. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Leland Hayes, B-Trace Wood Farm (KY), $4,240.
|4—
|Gottsacker, g, 7, Wilburn–Lady Sonya, by Twilight Agenda. ($3,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Joe Bailey, B-Crumbaugh Lane LLC (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-29.
|6—
|VINTAGE SPARKLE, f, 3, Skipshot–Lemon Sparkle, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Hubel Farms LLC (E J Hubel), B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), T-Jami C. Poole, J-Andrew R. Ramgeet, $10,904.
|3—
|Tizbit, f, 3, Bullsbay–Bit of Brass, by Dixie Brass. O-James A Boyer, B-James Boyer & Lisa Boyer (WV), $3,760.
|1—
|Ultra Diva, f, 4, Machen–Natalie’s Wonder, by Tiz Wonderful. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (OH), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (ft)
|FMT, 8TH, ALW, $17,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4F, 6-29.
|6—
|LITTLE SURE SHOT, f, 3, Fast Anna–Shadow Giant, by Giant’s Causeway. ($25,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Wedington Thoroughbreds, B-Linda Madsen & Joy Seifert (CA), T-Andy Gladd, J-Jose Angel Medina, $10,506.
|1—
|Rachie Rach, f, 3, Laurie’s Rocket–Dea Aveta, by Broken Vow. O-Tim Dixon, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $3,502.
|3—
|Chim Chim Gemini, f, 3, Gemologist–Katie Get Excited, by Stevie Wonderboy. O-Marissa Black, B-Mark Breen (KY), $1,926.
|Winning Time: :45 1/5 (ft)
