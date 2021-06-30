North American Allowance Results June 30

IND, 6TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-30.

9—

SPA CITY, g, 4, Street Sense–Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Castillo, Joe Alfredo, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $20,700.

5—

Peruvian Boy, c, 4, Tapiture–Lee Ann W, by Mr. Greeley. O-I C Racing LLC and Stud Recoveco, LLC, B-Peter Koechlin (KY), $6,900.

6—

Nepal Up, h, 5, Will Take Charge–Golden Crown (URU), by T. H. Approval. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Haras Phillipson Inc (KY), $3,450.