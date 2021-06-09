North American Allowance Results June 9

PRX, 9TH, ALW, $35,750, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-9.

6—

MARVALOUS MIKE, c, 3, Uncle Lino–Restless Summer, by El Corredor. O-Robert C Roffey, Jr, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (PA), T-Marya K. Montoya, J-Abner Adorno, $21,000.

4—

Wizky’s On the Bay, g, 3, Talent Search–Sundays On the Bay, by Disco Rico. O-Justin Harguth Et Al, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $7,000.

7—

Get Set, g, 4, Awesome of Course–Enthusiastic Gal, by Ecclesiastic. O-Steve Klesaris, B-Joseph Mark Imbesi (PA), $3,850.