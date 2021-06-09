North American Allowance Results June 9

|DEL, 3RD, ALW, $40,125, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 6-9.
|10—
|VIRGINIA BEACH, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Enterprise Beach, by El Prado (IRE). ($8,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Country Life Farm, B-Mr & Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $24,000.
|5—
|Woodbine Way, f, 3, Tourist–Lookout Sister, by Giant’s Causeway. ($14,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Emcee Stable, LLC and McKenzie, Brian, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $8,000.
|7—
|Successful Legacy, f, 3, Anchor Down–Forest Legacy, by Forest Wildcat. ($22,000 ’18 KEENOV; $20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Mr Pug LLC and JPG 2 LLC, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :58 (sy)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-9.
|4—
|G AS IN GEORGE, g, 4, Bob’s Star–Puny, by Bull Shoals. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-South River Ranch Inc (IN), T-Tianna Richardville, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $23,400.
|7—
|Sky Judge, g, 3, Sahara Sky–Wrenice, by Uncle Abbie. O-Indy Dancer’s Training Center, B-Samuel and William Martin Trust Edmund W Martin Trustee (IN), $7,800.
|9—
|Big Fudge, g, 5, Skylord–She’s a Pioneer, by Pioneering. O-Donahoe, Patrick D and Donald, B-Patrick D Donahoe (IN), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|CBY, 8TH, ALW, $36,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-8.
|7—
|HELL OF THE NORTH, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Sky and Sea, by Latent Heat. O-Rake Farms LLC, B-Rake Farms LLC (MN), T-Bernell B. Rhone, J-Dean P. Butler, $24,300.
|3—
|Someone Said So, f, 3, Texas Red–Inazuma, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($1,200 ’18 KEENOV). O-Rosin, Tim W, Bluebreeze Racing, LLC and Kane, Mark D, B-Christine Hansen & Thoroughbred Acadiana, LLC (KY), $5,800.
|6—
|Credit Enhancement, f, 3, More Than Ready–Majorelle, by Mizzen Mast. ($180,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|CBY, 4TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-8.
|4—
|OWEN’S PLEASURE, f, 3, Mark Valeski–Revengefulpleasure, by Stephen Got Even. ($5,000 ’19 MINYRL). O-Peter D Mattson, B-Paul Knapper (MN), T-David Van Winkle, J-Chad Lindsay, $21,600.
|5—
|Midnight Current, f, 3, Midnight Lute–Sharp Current, by Tiznow. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (MN), $6,800.
|8—
|Sailing Along, f, 3, Mr. Besilu–Moonlight Cruise, by Silver Deputy. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $35,750, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-9.
|6—
|MARVALOUS MIKE, c, 3, Uncle Lino–Restless Summer, by El Corredor. O-Robert C Roffey, Jr, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (PA), T-Marya K. Montoya, J-Abner Adorno, $21,000.
|4—
|Wizky’s On the Bay, g, 3, Talent Search–Sundays On the Bay, by Disco Rico. O-Justin Harguth Et Al, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $7,000.
|7—
|Get Set, g, 4, Awesome of Course–Enthusiastic Gal, by Ecclesiastic. O-Steve Klesaris, B-Joseph Mark Imbesi (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 6-9.
|4—
|JOYFUL HEART, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Blue Heart, by Exchange Rate. O-Borchetta, Mike, Borchetta, Martha and Borchetta, Scott, B-Mrs Jerry Amerman (KY), T-George S. Bush, J-Orlando Mojica, $20,700.
|8—
|Aztec Empire, g, 5, Tapit–Hachita, by Gone West. ($130,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Odom, Chris, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $6,900.
|2—
|Peruvian Boy, c, 4, Tapiture–Lee Ann W, by Mr. Greeley. O-I C Racing LLC and Stud Recoveco, LLC, B-Peter Koechlin (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (sy)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $34,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-9.
|8—
|SAMMY’S SISTER, f, 3, Mobil–Lover, by Louis Quatorze. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Jose A. Bracho, $20,520.
|3—
|Cristalinda, f, 4, Cryptolight–Vallinda, by General Meeting. O-Ronald E Dewolf, B-Ronald DeWolf (OH), $6,840.
|6—
|Wild Cowgirl, f, 4, Vaquero–Scarlet Girl, by Indygo Shiner. O-Patricia Bender, B-Roger S Braugh Jr (OH), $3,420.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $34,200, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-9.
|1—
|UPTOWN, c, 3, Upstart–Mongoose Gold, by Mongoose. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Donnybrook Stables & Wynn Blanton (OH), T-Silvano M. Gonzalez, J-Jose A. Bracho, $20,520.
|5—
|Just Tapit In, g, 4, Tapiture–High Draw, by Quiet American. O-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), $6,840.
|2—
|Quality Man, g, 4, Elusive Quality–Tomorrow Story, by Smart Strike. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Michael L Rone, B-Godolphin & Steve M De Maiolo (OH), $3,420.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|PEN, 8TH, ALW, $33,096, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 6-8.
|6—
|CHILLY SKY, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Holiday Chills, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Alexander R Levengood, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), T-Brandon L. Kulp, J-Dana G. Whitney, $20,160.
|5—
|Seeking the Dream, f, 4, Great Notion–Deanies Dancer, by Lion Hearted. O-Sylmar Farm, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), $6,720.
|8—
|Cutefacechubywaist, m, 5, Hey Chub–Geeky Gorgeous, by Devil His Due. ($4,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Joe-Dan Farm Inc (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 6-9.
|9—
|SHORT SUMMER DRESS, f, 4, Munnings–Storm Star, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($85,000 ’18 KEESEP; $21,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Spiess Stable LLC and Klopp, Randy, B-El Capi Racing LLC (KY), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $19,500.
|8—
|Sister’s Ghost, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Sister to the Nth, by Ecton Park. O-Rodney J Winkler, B-Mr & Mrs R J Winkler & Mr & Mrs Al Mazzetti (KY), $6,500.
|3—
|Stolen Beauty, m, 5, Tapizar–Sonora Sunset, by Proud Citizen. ($12,000 ’16 KEENOV; $8,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gethotstayhot Racing and Lyster, Stephen S, B-PTS Ranch, LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (sy)
|CBY, 2ND, ALW, $30,710, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-8.
|7—
|WILD BEHAVIOR, g, 5, Into Mischief–Queen Brianna, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Joel Berndt, J-Dean P. Butler, $18,600.
|4—
|Louis Le Grande, g, 4, Paynter–Galetoire, by Songandaprayer. O-Pegasus Stud LLC, B-Pegasus Stud LLC (KY), $6,200.
|5—
|Happy Hour Cowboy, g, 4, Successful Appeal–Happy Hour Honey, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-Robert E Lindgren, B-Bob Lindgren (MN), $4,050.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70YT, 6-8.
|2—
|TOOLCAT, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Tiz Mariand, by Tiznow. O-Klimasewski, Robert G and Klimasewski, Tammy, B-Tammy Klimasewski & Robert Klimasewski (NY), T-Ron G. Potts, J-Dana G. Whitney, $16,800.
|9—
|Witch, m, 5, Magician (IRE)–Cycle (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Barlar LLC, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $5,600.
|4—
|Life On the Edge, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Simply Precious, by Ascot Knight. ($14,000 ’18 KEESEP; $72,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Kenwood Racing LLC, B-Kingview Farms (ON), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (fm)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $25,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 6-9.
|1—
|QUICKPAY, m, 5, Super Saver–Gemswick Park, by Speightstown. ($15,000 2020 KEENOV; $32,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Danielle Agnello, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Angel Serpa, $15,300.
|5—
|My Bets, f, 4, Include–My Favorite Tune, by Maria’s Mon. O-Fishback, William D, Fishback, Sarah and Cutchins, Leslie, B-William D Fishback Jr (KY), $5,100.
|1A—
|Tiz Independence, f, 3, Constitution–Tiz Briska, by Tiznow. ($14,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Danielle Agnello, B-William Humphries & Altair Farms LLC (KY), $2,550.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|LAD, 6TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-8.
|6—
|CRESCENTCITYPRETTY, m, 5, Bernardini–Penelope Plum, by Badge of Silver. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Joel Dominguez, $15,000.
|5—
|Oretta, f, 4, Guilt Trip–King’s Gate, by Purim. O-Maxie Wayne Kitchings, Jr, B-Ronald Webb (LA), $5,000.
|3—
|New Year’s Party, m, 6, New Year’s Day–Chirimoya, by Cobra King. ($11,000 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Roe, Steve D and Patricia L, B-J Adcock & Neal McFadden (LA), $2,750.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,700, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 6-9.
|3—
|RUN FOR BOSTON, g, 7, Include–Slacks, by High Brite. O-Stoneybrook Farm Trust and Frank Annetti Jr., B-Stoneybrook Farm Trust, Frank Annetti Jr. & James Turner, T-Beth Miller-Saul, J-Joel Cruz, $14,820.
|4—
|Chic N Wilbur, g, 6, Animal Kingdom–Tulipmania, by Empire Maker. ($70,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-TLC Thoroughbreds, B-Gallagher’s Stud (NY), $4,940.
|5—
|Internet of Things, h, 5, Mineshaft–Thisgirlissmiling, by Petionville. ($170,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-M Anthony Ferraro, B-Christopher Shelli & Bill Wilks (NY), $2,717.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (gd)
|FMT, 3RD, ALW, $21,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 6-8.
|3—
|DON’T TOUCH MY MAN, f, 3, Can the Man–Deb’s Golden Touch, by Touch Gold. O-Walter M Jones, B-Walter M Jones (OK), T-Jesse Oberlander, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $12,266.
|6—
|Playing With Jaxs, f, 3, Smarty Jones–Gunner’s Niece, by Track Barron. O-Lucio Espiritu, B-Circle Bar H LLC (OK), $4,558.
|2—
|Pearly, f, 3, Magna Graduate–Lavender Gem, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Steve F Williams, B-Clark O Brewster (OK), $2,630.
|Winning Time: 1:20 2/5 (ft)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $20,352, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 6-8.
|3—
|UNRULY JULIE, m, 5, The Factor–Julie B, by Eastover Court. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC & Funkhouser Associates, Inc (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Charle Oliveros, $12,296.
|7—
|Adulting, m, 5, Champ Pegasus–Tribalicious, by Tribal Rule. O-Rey Juarez-Mendoza, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $4,240.
|2—
|Lady Laura, f, 4, Quality Road–Laura’s Pleasure, by Cactus Ridge. ($260,000 ’18 KEESEP; $14,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Brian Kahn (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (fm)
|FMT, 11TH, ALW, $17,600, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-8.
|3—
|TOTALLY TIGER, g, 4, Smiling Tiger–Totally Worth It, by Congrats. ($40,000 ’18 BESAUG). O-Empty Pockets Stable, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), T-Mark W. Buehrer, J-Jose Angel Medina, $10,290.
|6—
|Major Brown, g, 6, Big Brown–Cato Major, by E Dubai. O-Tillman, Chris and Sherry, B-Michael R Whitelaw (KY), $3,430.
|7—
|Fallstar, g, 7, Speightstown–Potesta, by Macho Uno. ($35,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Sally Nolen, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $1,887.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
Leave a Reply