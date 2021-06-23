North American Maiden Winners June 23

Congrats–Maximum Reward by Albertus Maximus; CLASSIC MAX, g, 2, IND, Msw, 6-23, 5f, 1:00 . B-Chris Walsh & Alan Walsh (IN.).

Practical Joke–Boleyn by Proud Citizen; STAND UP COMIC, f, 2, PRX, Msw, 6-23, 4 1/2f, :51 4/5. B-Eico Ventures (KY.).

Blueskiesnrainbows–Redverse by Menifee; BLUESKIESATNIGHT, f, 3, IND, Msw, 6-23, 1mT, 1:45 . B-Bad Boy Racing, LLC (IN.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Spokeswoman by Unbridled’s Song; MYOPIC, c, 3, IND, Msw, 6-23, 1 1/16m, 1:45 . B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY.).

Carpe Diem–Broad Spectrum by Indian Charlie; BROAD APPROVAL, f, 3, HST, Moc 25000, 6-22, 6 1/2f, 1:17 4/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $65,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Creative Cause–K B Rich by Proud Citizen; PAPA JIMMY, g, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 6-23, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $4,700 ’19 KEESEP.

Creative Cause–Coup de Main by City Zip; INVENTIONIST, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 6-22, 5f, :59 2/5. B-V. Gail Ray (KY.). $77,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Daaher–Queen Maria by Maria’s Mon; WHIP, g, 3, FMT, Mcl 15000, 6-22, 4f, :46 3/5. B-Kelly Thiesing (OK.).

Harbor the Gold–Seven Fifty Misty by Raise the Bluff; BLOODHORSE BUD, g, 3, GRP, Moc 20000, 6-22, 5 1/2f, 1:08 . B-Tom Grether Farms, Inc. & Robert L. Lawrence (OR.).

Malibu Moon–Puddifoot by Red Giant; ALAYLA, f, 3, DEL, Msw, 6-23, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Eico Ventures (KY.).

More Than Ready–Dontgetinmyway by Machiavellian; READY MY WAY, c, 3, TDN, Msw, 6-23, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Shane Doyle, Penny McCarthy &More Than Ready Syndicate (KY.). $5,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Dorsett(SW$303,965).

Skipshot–La Belle Marquet by Marquetry; SAMYAZA, c, 3, CBY, Msw, 6-22, 7 1/2fT, 1:29 4/5. B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY.). *Full to Vasilika(MG1$1,882,595).

The Factor–Emperesse by Empire Maker; COMMON BOND, g, 3, DEL, Moc 40000, 6-23, 1 1/16m, 1:49 3/5. B-Stone Farm (KY.). $190,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Uptowncharlybrown–Its My Town by Cowtown Cat; OXANA, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 6-23, 6 1/2f, 1:15 . B-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC (PA.). $65,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Vertiformer–Innocent Affair by El Corredor; THAT WOULD BE NICE, f, 3, CBY, Msw, 6-22, 1mT, 1:36 2/5. B-Curtis A. Sampson (MN.).

William’s Kitten–Ledge’s Monarchos by Monarchos; LEDGENDARY KITTEN, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 6-23, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH.).

Get Rich Quick–Tayler’s Destiny by Chapel Royal; PROFESSOR DAVE, g, 4, FL, Mcl 7500, 6-23, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Guillermo Morales (FL.).

Last Gunfighter–Rebel Rosemary by Coastal Storm; QUEEN ROSEMARY, f, 4, PEN, Msw, 6-23, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-William J Solomon VMD (PA.).

Midas Touch (GB)–Juscauz by Buddy; LADY MIDAS, f, 4, FL, Msw, 6-23, 1m 70y, 1:48 4/5. B-Donna Lee Sammons (NY.).

Old Forester–Tap the Rythem by Montbrook; RED ASTAIRE, g, 4, ASD, Msw, 6-22, 6f, 1:13 . B-John Carey, Don Fordham & Anne Fordham (ON.). C$20,000 ’18 ONTAUG.

Quality Road–Caitlin Louise by Exchange Rate; IRONSTONE ROAD, c, 4, BTP, Msw, 6-23, 1m, 1:40 . B-Barrett Partners, LLC (KY.).

Colonel John–Mrs. Bailey by Mister Baileys (GB); COLONEL BAILEY, m, 5, DEL, Mcl 5000, 6-23, 1 1/16m, 1:49 . B-David Ahearn (KY.).

Evil Minister–One Mean Ring by Seven Rings; ONE RING, m, 5, FMT, Mcl 10000, 6-22, 6f, 1:17 3/5. B-Lee George & Tammy George (TX.).

Field Commission–Family Cat by Forest Wildcat; TOMMY TUESDAY, g, 5, MNR, Mcl 4000, 6-22, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (FL.).

Afleet Alex–Kombat Kitty by Wildcat Heir; FLEETING KITTY, m, 6, MNR, Msw, 6-22, 5fT, :57 4/5. B-San Basilio LLC (FL.). $3,500 2018 KEENOV.