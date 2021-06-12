North American Graded Stakes Results June 12

SALVATOR MILE S. (G3), MTH, $160,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-12.

5—

INFORMATIVE, c, 4, Bodemeister–Lucky Black, by Hard Spun. ($15,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Rose Hill Farm & John Trumbulovic (KY), T-Uriah St. Lewis, J-Jose C. Ferrer, $90,000.

7—

Ny Traffic, c, 4, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing, Braverman, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Brian Culnan (NY), $30,000.

1—

Galerio, g, 5, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $15,000.

Also Ran: West Will Power, War Stopper, Pirate’s Punch, Basin, Bal Harbour, Green Light Go, Croatian.

Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)

Margins: 1, 1HF, HF.