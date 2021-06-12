North American Graded Stakes Results June 12

|SALVATOR MILE S. (G3), MTH, $160,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-12.
|5—
|INFORMATIVE, c, 4, Bodemeister–Lucky Black, by Hard Spun. ($15,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Rose Hill Farm & John Trumbulovic (KY), T-Uriah St. Lewis, J-Jose C. Ferrer, $90,000.
|7—
|Ny Traffic, c, 4, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing, Braverman, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Brian Culnan (NY), $30,000.
|1—
|Galerio, g, 5, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $15,000.
|Also Ran: West Will Power, War Stopper, Pirate’s Punch, Basin, Bal Harbour, Green Light Go, Croatian.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 79.80, 0.90, 7.20.
|MINT JULEP S. (G3), CD, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-12.
|1—
|MINTD (IRE), m, 5, Olympic Glory (IRE)–Lisanor (GB), by Raven’s Pass. O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Madaket Stables, Team Hanley, Tim and Anna Cambron, B-Joe & Edel Banahan & Micheal Smith (IRE), T-Brendan Walsh, J-Ricardo Santana Jr., $90,210.
|2—
|Juliet Foxtrot (GB), m, 6, Dansili (GB)–Kilo Alpha (GB), by King’s Best. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $29,100.
|11—
|She’sonthewarpath, m, 5, Declaration of War–Ha Ha Tonka, by Distorted Humor. O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $14,550.
|Also Ran: Hendy Woods, Vezpa (BRZ), Tuned (GB), Lashara (GB), Flash n’ Dance.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 12.60, 0.50, 6.40.
