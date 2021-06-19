North American Graded Stakes Results June 19

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 3YO/UP, 1 3/4MT, 6-19.

4—

ACCLIMATE, g, 7, Acclamation–Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. ($30,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing, LLC and Tevelde, Ken, B-Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.

6—

Astronaut, c, 4, Quality Road–Armanda (GER), by Acatenango (GER). O-John M B O’Connor, B-Anastasie Astrid Christiansen-Croy (KY), $20,000.

2—

Red King, h, 7, English Channel–Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Ward ‘n Jerry, Lure Him In, Pillar Mountain (IRE).

Winning Time: 2:49 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 3 3/4, 1 1/4, 3.