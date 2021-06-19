June 20, 2021

North American Graded Stakes Results June 19

WHIMSICAL S. (CAN-G3), WO, $125,098, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-19.
8—BOARDROOM, f, 4, Commissioner–Money Madness, by Rahy. ($40,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $475,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Polo Green Stable, Inc (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $72,172.
6—Our Secret Agent, f, 4, Secret Circle–Avalos, by Holy Bull. O-Gary Barber, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY), $24,057.
1—Amalfi Coast, m, 5, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $15,878.
Also Ran: Golden Ami, Artie’s Princess, Summer Sunday.
Winning Time: 1:08 1/5 (ft)
Margins: NK, 3/4, NK.
Odds: 1.85, 8.40, 8.95.
 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 3YO/UP, 1 3/4MT, 6-19.
4—ACCLIMATE, g, 7, Acclamation–Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. ($30,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing, LLC and Tevelde, Ken, B-Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.
6—Astronaut, c, 4, Quality Road–Armanda (GER), by Acatenango (GER). O-John M B O’Connor, B-Anastasie Astrid Christiansen-Croy (KY), $20,000.
2—Red King, h, 7, English Channel–Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Ward ‘n Jerry, Lure Him In, Pillar Mountain (IRE).
Winning Time: 2:49 3/5 (fm)
Margins: 3 3/4, 1 1/4, 3.
Odds: 2.00, 8.40, 2.10.

