North American Graded Stakes Results June 20

EATONTOWN S. (G3), MTH, $165,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-20.

12—

VIGILANTES WAY, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Salute, by Unbridled. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Paco Lopez, $90,000.

7—

Valletta, f, 4, Into Mischief–West Riding, by Tapit. ($65,000 2020 KEEHRA). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.

4 (DH) —

Counterparty Risk (IRE), f, 4, Australia (GB)–Anklet (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (325,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Grangecon Holdings Ltd (IRE), $11,250.

10 (DH) —

Crystal Cliffs (FR), f, 4, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–Preciously (FR), by Lord of England (GER). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and Wonder Stables, B-M. L. Bloodstock Ltd. (FR), $11,250.

Also Ran: Xanthique, Nay Lady Nay (IRE), Belle Laura, Speaktomeofsummer, Sweet Bye and Bye, Micheline, Myhartblongstodady, Morning Molly.

Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 1, 1.