North American Graded Stakes Results June 20

|POKER S. (G3), BEL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 6-20.
|2—
|OLEKSANDRA (AUS), m, 7, Animal Kingdom–Alexandra Rose (SAF), by Caesour. O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor Pty Ltd (AUS), T-Neil Drysdale, J-Joel Rosario, $137,500.
|1—
|Raging Bull (FR), h, 6, Dark Angel (IRE)–Rosa Bonheur, by Mr. Greeley. (90,000EUR ’16 GOFORB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Dayton Investments Limited (FR), $50,000.
|6—
|Front Run the Fed, h, 5, Fed Biz–Lawless Miss, by Posse. ($65,000 ’16 KEENOV; $300,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Colts Neck Stables (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Sanctuary City, Get Smokin, Penalty, Tell Your Daddy, Raased, Veronesi (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:32 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 3, NK.
|Odds: 17.40, 0.65, 3.85.
|EATONTOWN S. (G3), MTH, $165,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-20.
|12—
|VIGILANTES WAY, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Salute, by Unbridled. O-Phipps Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Paco Lopez, $90,000.
|7—
|Valletta, f, 4, Into Mischief–West Riding, by Tapit. ($65,000 2020 KEEHRA). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.
|4 (DH) —
|Counterparty Risk (IRE), f, 4, Australia (GB)–Anklet (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (325,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Grangecon Holdings Ltd (IRE), $11,250.
|10 (DH) —
|Crystal Cliffs (FR), f, 4, Canford Cliffs (IRE)–Preciously (FR), by Lord of England (GER). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and Wonder Stables, B-M. L. Bloodstock Ltd. (FR), $11,250.
|Also Ran: Xanthique, Nay Lady Nay (IRE), Belle Laura, Speaktomeofsummer, Sweet Bye and Bye, Micheline, Myhartblongstodady, Morning Molly.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 1, 1.
|Odds: 3.60, 23.00, 12.50, 8.60.
|JACQUES CARTIER S. (CAN-G3), WO, $125,343, 4YO/UP, 6F, 6-20.
|5—
|SOUPER STONEHENGE, g, 5, Speightstown–Onepointhreekarats, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $72,175.
|2—
|Pink Lloyd, g, 9, Old Forester–Gladiator Queen, by Great Gladiator. (C$30,000 ’13 ONTSEP). O-Entourage Stable, B-John Carey (ON), $28,870.
|3—
|Malibu Secret, g, 7, Malibu Moon–Ain’t No Tellin’, by Dynaformer. O-1569389 Ontario, Inc and Schickedanz, Bruno, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $13,232.
|Also Ran: Joker On Jack, Readyforprimetime, Dixie’s Gamble.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 1.50, 1.25, 11.80.
|WILSHIRE S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-20.
|5—
|WARREN’S SHOWTIME, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|6—
|Leggs Galore, f, 4, Bayern–Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. O-William Sims, B-William J Sims (CA), $20,000.
|2—
|Brooke (CHI), m, 5, No Nay Never–Bellonce (CHI), by Proud Citizen. O-El Tata Stables, B-Haras Don Alberto (CHI), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Ippodamia’s Girl, Querelle, Gidgetta, Quiet Secretary, Stela Star (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 3.80, 6.00.
|AMERICAN S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-20.
|2—
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE, g, 6, Hold Me Back–Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Val Brinkerhoff, J-Tyler Baze, $60,000.
|3—
|Neptune’s Storm, g, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Immortal Life (IRE), by Iffraaj (GB). ($50,000 ’16 KEENOV; $70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $130,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Gitomer, Lynn, Goetz, Mike, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Tiz Plus, g, 5, Tizway–A Plus, by Smarty Jones. ($1,700 ’16 KEENOV). O-Marshall, Bronte and Marshall, Brent, B-Paul Knapper (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Majestic Eagle, Sash (GB), Border Town.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 0.90, 17.60.
