North American Graded Stakes Results June 26

|STEPHEN FOSTER S. (G2), CD, $600,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 6-26.
|8—
|MAXFIELD, c, 4, Street Sense–Velvety, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $357,120.
|6—
|Warrior’s Charge, h, 5, Munnings–Battling Brook, by Broken Vow. O-Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Al Shaquab Racing (FL), $115,200.
|4—
|Sprawl, c, 4, City Zip–Amen Again, by Awesome Again. O-Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $57,600.
|Also Ran: South Bend, Chess Chief, Empty Tomb, Necker Island, Visitant, Silver Dust.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 2, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 7.20, 12.80.
|OHIO DERBY (G3), TDN, $500,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-26.
|10—
|MASQUEPARADE, c, 3, Upstart–Cry War Eagle, by Any Given Saturday. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-FTGGG Racing, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Miguel Mena, $300,000.
|4—
|King Fury, c, 3, Curlin–Taris, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Heider Family Stables, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|8—
|Keepmeinmind, c, 3, Laoban–Inclination, by Victory Gallop. O-Cypress Creek Equine, Bennewith, Arnold and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Promise Keeper, Ethical Judgement, Channel Fury, The Reds, Hello Hot Rod, Hozier.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NO, HF.
|Odds: 2.20, 3.90, 3.60.
|FLEUR DE LIS S. (G2), CD, $300,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 6-26.
|6—
|LETRUSKA, m, 5, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $184,140.
|2—
|Antoinette, f, 4, Hard Spun–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $59,400.
|4—
|Envoutante, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), $29,700.
|Also Ran: Point of Honor, Spice Is Nice, Vault.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.70, 22.30, 2.30.
|WISE DAN S. (G2), CD, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-26.
|1—
|SET PIECE (GB), g, 5, Dansili (GB)–Portodora, by Kingmambo. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms (East) Ltd. (GB), T-Brad Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $176,700.
|3—
|Somelikeithotbrown, h, 5, Big Brown–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Sand Dollar Stable LLC, B-Hot Pink Stables & Sand Dollar Stables (NY), $57,000.
|7—
|Ride a Comet, h, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Appealing Zophie, by Successful Appeal. ($375,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Oxley, John C and My Meadowview Farm LLC, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $28,500.
|Also Ran: Field Pass, Kentucky Ghost, Spooky Channel, Mutakatif (IRE), In Love (BRZ), Hierarchy, Super Sol.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.70, 2.30, 4.00.
|MOTHER GOOSE S. (G2), BEL, $242,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-26.
|4—
|ZAAJEL, f, 3, Street Sense–Asiya, by Daaher. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Joel Rosario, $137,500.
|2—
|Always Carina, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Miss Always Ready, by More Than Ready. O-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (Goncalo B Torrealba), B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|3—
|Clairiere, f, 3, Curlin–Cavorting, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Make Mischief, Illiogami.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NO, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 18.40, 0.80, 1.80.
|BASHFORD MANOR S. (G3), CD, $150,000, 2YO, 6F, 6-26.
|8—
|DOUBLE THUNDER, c, 2, Super Saver–Rattataptap, by Tapit. ($60,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-John R. Velazquez, $88,350.
|1—
|Vodka N Water, c, 2, Fed Biz–Camielee, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($3,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Parkland Thoroughbreds, Medallion Racing, RTA Family Trust and Little Red Feather Racing, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $28,500.
|4—
|Glacial, c, 2, Frosted–Country Cafe, by Lion Heart. ($65,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $140,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Robert E Masterson, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $14,250.
|Also Ran: Knocker Down, Red Run, Shesgotattitude, Lansdowne, Whistlewhileyoumow, Whatstheconnection, Tapped Off.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, HD, 2.
|Odds: 4.10, 7.40, 3.10.
|TRILLIUM S. (CAN-G3), WO, $122,973, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-26.
|2—
|SOUPER ESCAPE, m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Cry and Catch Me, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Luis Contreras, $73,198.
|1—
|Crystal Glacier, f, 4, Curlin–Crystal Current, by A.P. Indy. ($500,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $24,399.
|7—
|Skygaze, f, 4, American Pharoah–Skyscape, by Marquetry. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), $12,200.
|Also Ran: Heavenly Curlin, Merveilleux, Royal Wedding, Brassy, Red Cabernet.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 1 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 3.60, 2.30, 6.15.
|CHICAGO S. (G3), AP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-26.
|7—
|ABBY HATCHER (IRE), f, 4, Acclamation (GB)–Sharqawiyah (GB), by Dubawi (IRE). O-David Meah, B-Glacken View (IRE), T-Anna Meah, J-Alex Achard, $57,600.
|6—
|Club Car, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Ladner (KY), $19,200.
|11—
|Dreamalildreamofu, f, 4, Commissioner–Dreamed to Dream, by Deputy Wild Cat. ($15,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $65,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Full of Run Racing, LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Tom Cross (KY), $10,560.
|Also Ran: Our Bay B Ruth, Mariafoot (FR), Compelling Smile, Amazima, Mind Out, She Can’t Sing.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 19.00, 2.80, 1.10.
|CALVIN HOUGHLAND IROQUOIS S. (NSA-G1), PW, $95,000, 4YO/UP, 2 3/4MT, 6-26.
|2—
|SNAP DECISION, g, 7, Hard Spun–Salute, by Unbridled. O-Bruton Street-US, B-Phipps Stable (KY), T-Jack Fisher, J-Graham Watters, $60,000.
|6—
|Amschel (GB), g, 7, Nathaniel (IRE)–Darinza (FR), by Dalakhani (IRE). (45,000gns ’15 TATOCT; 2,000gns 2017 TATJUL; 155,000GBP 2018 GUKNHS). O-Irvin S Naylor, B-Newsells Park Stud (GB), $18,000.
|7—
|Bedrock (GB), g, 8, Fastnet Rock (AUS)–Gemstone (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (150,000gns ’14 TATOCT; 70,000gns 2016 TATHIT). O-Irvin S Naylor, B-Highclere Stud & ORS Bloodstock (GB), $10,000.
|Also Ran: New Member (IRE), Galway Kid (IRE), Footpad (FR).
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|Margins: 3HF, 7, 84 3/4.
|Odds: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00.
Leave a Reply