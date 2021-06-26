North American Graded Stakes Results June 26

OHIO DERBY (G3), TDN, $500,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-26.

10—

MASQUEPARADE, c, 3, Upstart–Cry War Eagle, by Any Given Saturday. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-FTGGG Racing, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Miguel Mena, $300,000.

4—

King Fury, c, 3, Curlin–Taris, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Heider Family Stables, LLC (KY), $100,000.

8—

Keepmeinmind, c, 3, Laoban–Inclination, by Victory Gallop. O-Cypress Creek Equine, Bennewith, Arnold and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $50,000.

Also Ran: Promise Keeper, Ethical Judgement, Channel Fury, The Reds, Hello Hot Rod, Hozier.

Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, NO, HF.