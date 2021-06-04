North American Graded Stakes Results June 4

|NEW YORK S. (G2), BEL, $750,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 6-4.
|7—
|MEAN MARY, m, 5, Scat Daddy–Karlovy Vary, by Dynaformer. O-Alex G Campbell, Jr, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Luis Saez, $400,000.
|9—
|Thundering Nights (IRE), f, 4, Night of Thunder (IRE)–Cape Castle (IRE), by Cape Cross (IRE). O-Shapoor Mistry, B-Manjri Farm (IRE), $140,000.
|4—
|My Sister Nat (FR), m, 6, Acclamation (GB)–Starlet’s Sister (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (20,000EUR ’16 ARQFEB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (FR), $75,000.
|Also Ran: Virginia Joy (GER), Harvey’s Lil Goil, Mutamakina (GB), Magic Attitude (GB), Civil Union, Traipsing.
|Winning Time: 2:04 3/5 (yl)
|Margins: NO, 2, NK.
|Odds: 2.70, 4.30, 17.50.
|BELMONT GOLD CUP S. (G2), BEL, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 2MT, 6-4.
|8—
|BARON SAMEDI (GB), g, 4, Harbour Watch (IRE)–Dame Shirley (GB), by Haafhd (GB). (3,500gns ’17 TATDEC). O-LECH Racing, LLC, B-Usk Valley Stud (GB), T-Joseph Patrick O’Brien, J-John R. Velazquez, $220,000.
|5—
|Fantasioso (ARG), h, 6, Strategic Prince (GB)–Soy Maja (ARG), by Lucky Roberto. O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom) and Correas, IV, Ignacio, B-Luther Eduardo Carlos (ARG), $80,000.
|9—
|Ajourneytofreedom, g, 4, Hard Spun–Imprecation, by First Defence. ($180,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Kinenos, So High (GB), Ziyad (GB), Conviction Trade, Strong Tide, Tide of the Sea.
|Winning Time: 3:27 1/5 (yl)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 8.30, 6.90.
|TRUE NORTH S. (G2), BEL, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-4.
|1—
|FIRENZE FIRE, h, 6, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $165,000.
|2—
|Flagstaff, g, 7, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), $60,000.
|4—
|American Power, h, 6, Power Broker–Catch the Spirit, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Estate of Ira Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Wicked Trick, Phat Man, Looking At Bikinis, Big Engine.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.05, 3.75, 14.90.
|BED O’ ROSES S. (G3), BEL, $294,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 6-4.
|8—
|ESTILO TALENTOSO, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Bazinga Baby, by Afleet Alex. ($77,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Medallion Racing, Fowler, Barry, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Little Red Feather Racing and BlackRidge Stables LLC, B-Mile High Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Juan Arriagada, J-Javier Castellano, $165,000.
|1—
|Lake Avenue, f, 4, Tapit–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $60,000.
|4—
|Bayerness, f, 4, Bayern–Weight No More, by Pure Prize. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Pacific Gale, Victim of Love, Alandra.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 5.30, 3.90.
