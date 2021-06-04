North American Graded Stakes Results June 4

TRUE NORTH S. (G2), BEL, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-4.

1—

FIRENZE FIRE, h, 6, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $165,000.

2—

Flagstaff, g, 7, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), $60,000.

4—

American Power, h, 6, Power Broker–Catch the Spirit, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Estate of Ira Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $36,000.

Also Ran: Wicked Trick, Phat Man, Looking At Bikinis, Big Engine.

Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (gd)

Margins: 1HF, 2 1/4, 1.