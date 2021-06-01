North American Maiden Winners June 1

Turbo Compressor–Sweetasnails by Put It Back; COMPRESSED ENERGY, f, 2, IND, Msw, 6-1, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Dawn Martin (IN.).

Twinspired–Sharon’s Way by Proud Citizen; THEDAYOFTHEGREY, g, 2, TDN, Msw, 6-1, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-Richard Wilkinson (OH.).

Declaration of War–Fly Girl by Jump Start; BERRY GOOD, f, 3, CBY, Msw, 5-31, a1mT, 1:36 . B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD.). $47,000 ’19 FTMYRL.

Revolutionary–Zori’s Eye by Rock Hard Ten; TEXAS GANO, c, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 6-1, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-Westwind Farms (KY.).

Tapit–Courtisane (ARG) by Silver Finder; MISS BELLA CIAO, f, 3, GG, Msw, 5-31, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $900,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Madame Stripes (ARG) (G3$397,415).

True Sense–She Is Impressive by Regal Classic; IMPRESSIVE SENSE, g, 3, ASD, Msw, 5-31, 5f, 1:00 . B-Cam Ziprick & Charles Fouillard (MB.). C$2,500 ’19 MANAUG.

Discreet Cat–Dads Shooting Star by Unbridled’s Song; DAD’S STAR CAT, f, 4, LAD, Mcl 12500, 6-1, 1m 70y, 1:47 3/5. B-Jack Frost (KY.).

Majestic City–Kris Cross Street by Street Hero; TUDOX RUE MAJESTIC, f, 4, PRX, Mcl 16000, 6-1, 1m 70y, 1:43 4/5. B-Roberta L. Schneider MD (PA.).

With Distinction–Jade Julia by Devil His Due; DISTINCT THUNDER, g, 4, FAN, Mcl 4000, 6-1, 6f, 1:15 2/5. B-McKathan Bros. (FL.). $9,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Empire Way–Natalie Blue by Cahill Road; EMERALD CITY, m, 5, GRP, Mcl 3500, 5-31, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Dr. Mikel C. Harrington & Patricia O Harrington (CA.).

Violence–Mindy Sue by Pleasantly Perfect; JOSIE BOY, g, 5, CBY, Mcl 5000, 5-31, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc. (KY.). *1/2 to Malibu Max (MSP$400,504).

New Approach (IRE)–Uroobah by Dynaformer; RAKHAA (GB), g, 6, WNT, Msw, 5-30, 26fT, 6:51 4/5. B-Shadwell Estate Company Limited (GB.). 14,000GBP 2018 GUKNHS.