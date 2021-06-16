North American Maiden Winners June 16

Dominus–Nava by Even the Score; CANDLELIGHT HOURS, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 6-16, 5 1/2f, 1:07 4/5. B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH.).

Harry’s Holiday–Prairie Prize by Pure Prize; HOLY JUSTICE, f, 2, IND, Msw, 6-16, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN.).

Holy Boss–White Eye Julia I. by Tapit; SHOW’EM WHO’S BOSS, f, 2, DEL, Moc 25000, 6-16, 5f, 1:01 . B-Lady Olivia at North Cliff LLC (MD.). $4,500 ’20 FTMYRL.

Blake’s Passion–Rachel’s Commander by Deputy Commander; SMOOTH OPERATOR, g, 3, FMT, Mcl 10000, 6-15, 6 1/2f, 1:19 2/5. B-Circle Bar H LLC (OK.).

Brody’s Cause–Short Squeeze by Lemon Drop Kid; BANDERAS, g, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 6-16, 1m 70y, 1:48 1/5. B-Stoneway Farm (KY.).

Freud–Shared Dreams (GB) by Seeking the Gold; COUCH DREAMS, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 16000, 6-16, a1m 70yT, 1:45 2/5. B-Jonathan Thorne (NY.). $100,000 ’19 FTNAUG. *1/2 to Brother O’Connell (SW$291,586).

Lookin At Lucky–Harlan Showgirl by Harlan’s Holiday; GO HUSKIES, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 6-16, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Betz Thoroughbreds, Inc./D. J. Stable (KY.).

Macho Uno–Raging Smoke (MSW$422,282), by More Smoke; MACHO SMOKE, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 25000, 6-15, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Harry C. Nye (PA.).

Maclean’s Music–I’m Not Afraid by Maria’s Mon; HEROIC SONG, g, 3, FMT, Msw, 6-15, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY.).

Street Sense–Black Oak by Forestry; NEVER EXPLAIN, c, 3, IND, Msw, 6-16, 1 1/16mT, 1:45 2/5. B-Hidden Brook Farm & Godolphin (KY.). $155,000 ’18 KEENOV; $475,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Texas Wildcatter–Tricky Mind by Mazel Trick; ONE FIFTY ONE, g, 3, HST, Moc 25000, 6-15, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Ole A. Nielsen (BC.).

Trinniberg–Evil Empress by Devil His Due; VIRGINIA DOZE, f, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 6-16, 5 1/2f, 1:08 2/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Grant L. Whitmer (NY.).

War Dancer–Air Mail by Gulch; YOU’VE GOT MALE, g, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 6-16, 1m, 1:43 2/5. B-Sara Dunham, Tom Qualtere & Anne Morgan (NY.). $15,000 ’18 FTNOCT.

Will Take Charge–Turner’s Hall by Forest Wildcat; COLBALOAF, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 6-15, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 4/5. B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY.). $30,000 2020 FTMTYO. *1/2 to Tamarind Hall (G3$291,604).

William’s Kitten–Vicki’s Eyes by Savin Eyes; I’MMA NATURAL, g, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-16, 6f, 1:15 . B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH.).

Drill–Beneficial Bartok (MSW$396,001), by Bartok (IRE); MUST BE A MONSTER, g, 4, TDN, Mcl 5000, 6-16, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Martin Goodell & Emily Goodell (FL.).

Old Forester–First Corsage by Grindstone; LOST CORSAGE, f, 4, FE, Mst, 6-15, 5f, :57 3/5. B-James Everatt, Janeane Everatt & Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON.). C$15,000 ’18 ONTAUG. *1/2 to Takiddm (MSP$319,935).

Overanalyze–Quantock by Running Stag; DULVERTON, g, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 6-15, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Jonathan Sheppard (PA.).

Signature Red–Wicked Romance by Dehere; GUNZIG STINGER, g, 4, FE, Mst, 6-15, 5f, :57 4/5. B-Z. J. Grinsteins (ON.).

Street Sense–Tango Time (IRE) by Danehill Dancer (IRE); WHISKYFORBREAKFAST, g, 4, MNR, Msw, 6-15, 1m 70yT, 1:40 2/5. B-Town and Country Horse Farms, LLC & George Saufley (KY.). $150,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Tonalist–Kinsey by Delaware Township; SAINT MARCO, g, 4, PEN, Msw, 6-16, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 1/5. B-Edgar Scott Jr. & Jane MacElree (PA.). $40,000 ’17 KEENOV. *1/2 to Firsthand Report (MSW$331,395).

Gio Ponti–Sweet Gifts by Candy Ride (ARG); PRICE TO PAY, g, 5, CBY, Mcl 5000, 6-16, 6f, 1:12 . B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY.).

He’s Had Enough–Up for Grabs by First Samurai; LEME AT EM, g, 5, DEL, Mcl 5000, 6-16, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Courtney Meagher (FL.). $35,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $485,000 2018 OBSAPR.