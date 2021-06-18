North American Maiden Winners June 18

Astern (AUS)–Fly By by Johar; SAIL BY, f, 2, BEL, Msw, 6-18, 6fT, 1:09 1/5. B-Jeff Treadway (KY.).

Bird Song–Bird Sense by Street Sense; PRETTY BIRDIE, f, 2, CD, Msw, 6-18, 5f, :57 1/5. B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Carpe Diem–Board Battle by Seeking the Gold; SEIZE THE TREASURE, c, 2, CD, Msw, 6-18, 5 1/2fT, 1:05 . B-William B. Harrigan (KY.). $9,000 ’20 KEESEP; $60,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Into Mischief–Max’s Warrior by Warrior’s Reward; MISS BELLATRIX, f, 2, SA, Msw, 6-18, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY.). $75,000 ’20 KEESEP; $145,000 2021 FTFGUL.

My Golden Song–Positive Spin by Valid Expectations; ON MY LIST, c, 2, LS, Msw, 6-18, 5f, 1:00 . B-Brant Schafer (TX.).

Noble Bird–Dreaminofauntdiane by Bluegrass Cat; NOBLE DREAMER, f, 2, GP, Msw, 6-18, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Jesus Rodriguez (FL.). $30,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $8,500 ’20 OBSOCT. ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Practical Joke–Tarquinia by Speightstown; SHESAWILDJOKER, f, 2, BEL, Msw, 6-18, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Three Diamonds Farm (NY.). $80,000 ’20 KEESEP.

The Big Beast–I’mclassyandsassy by Master Command; BIG AND CLASSY, c, 2, GP, Msw, 6-18, 7f, 1:25 . B-Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL.). *1/2 to Family Biz (SP$367,658).

Uncaptured–Moon and Sun by Malibu Moon; LIGHTENING LARRY, c, 2, GP, Msw, 6-18, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Michelle Redding (FL.). $50,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Dialed In–Factfull by The Factor; WEAPON, g, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 6-18, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Pippas Hurricane (KY.). $50,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Golden Lad–Who Needs by Montbrook; LADNEEDSAHANDLER, g, 3, PIM, Mcl 16000, 6-18, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Clover Hill Racing LLC (MD.).

Grazen–Courtroom Charmer by Tribunal; CONSTANT CONFLICT, g, 3, SA, Msw, 6-18, 6fT, 1:10 4/5. B-Ron Crockett, Inc. & Mr. & Mrs. WilliamT. Griffin (CA.). $87,000 ’19 WASAUG.

Maclean’s Music–Buccella by Corinthian; KIKKERLAND, g, 3, BEL, Mcl 20000, 6-18, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Windylea Farm-NY, LLC (NY.). $85,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $40,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Maclean’s Music–Skipperdee by Giant’s Causeway; GOLDEN G, g, 3, PIM, Mcl 10000, 6-18, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Barak Farm & Dinos Thoroughbreds LLC (MD.). $28,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $8,500 2020 OBSOCT.

Oxbow–Carolina Miss by Aikenite; MISS OXBOW, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-18, 1 1/16m, 1:48 1/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,200 ’19 KEESEP.

Twirling Candy–Bay Island by Bluegrass Cat; COTTON, g, 3, BEL, Msw, 6-18, 1mT, 1:33 3/5. B-Empire Equines, LLC (NY.). $90,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Aikenite–It’s My Passion by Successful Appeal; SCHOCHOH, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 12500, 6-18, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Barry Higgins & Lee Robey (KY.).

Atta Boy Roy–Crafty Diva by Crafty Prospector; ATTA BOY BILLY, g, 4, EMD, Mcl 8000, 6-17, 6 1/2f, 1:16 2/5. B-Jean M. G. Welch (WA.). $5,200 ’18 WASAUG.

Flatter–Intimacy by Awesome Again; MR. FLATTERY, g, 4, CD, Mcl 10000, 6-18, 1 1/16m, 1:45 2/5. B-Columbine Stable, LLC (KY.).

He’s Had Enough–Alta Love by Gone West; LOVE ENOUGH, f, 4, BTP, Msw, 6-18, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Kirt Cahill & Sarah Cahill (KY.). $20,000 ’18 FTKJUL.

Medaglia d’Oro–Dance to Bristol (G1$980,880), by Speightstown; DANCE FOR THE GOLD, f, 4, MTH, Msw, 6-18, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY.).