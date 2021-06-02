North American Maiden Winners June 2

Flatter–Apple Cider by More Than Ready; MARYLAND BRANDO, c, 2, DEL, Msw, 6-2, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD.). $250,000 ’20 FTMYRL.

Cairo Prince–Sweet Pistol by Smart Strike; KIRTAN, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 6-2, 7f, 1:22 3/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $20,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Central Banker–Secret Sea by Cowtown Cat; SECRET BANKER, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 6-2, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Norman Stables LLC (PA.).

English Channel–Mia Lady by Salt Lake; AUTHORITARIAN, g, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 6-1, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-Luis Bravo (KY.). $9,000 ’18 KEENOV.

First Dude–Galabella by Lightnin N Thunder; RILEYS DUDE, g, 3, DEL, Msw, 6-2, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-The Jerome G. Bozzo Trust (FL.).

Flat Out–Quietmydear by Real Quiet; OUT MY DEAR, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 6-2, 1m, 1:43 . B-Gary Ross (OH.).

Hard Spun–Born Special by Pulpit; FREEDOM BOUND, f, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 6-2, 1m 70y, 1:44 1/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Haynesfield–Spinning Steel by Hard Spun; HAYNESPUN, f, 3, AZD, Mcl 3500, 6-1, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (CA.). $2,000 ’19 ARZNOV.

Liaison–Missing Treasure by Out of Place; INDIAN NICHOLS, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 6-2, a1m 70yT, 1:43 . B-Hall Stables LLC (KY.).

Macho Rocket–Classy Tay by Smart Strike; TAY’S LAST CHANCE, g, 3, IND, Mcl 10000, 6-2, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Larry Bingham & John Conforti (IN.).

Major Big Time–Bee a Topper by Old Topper; TIME TO BEE QUICK, f, 3, AZD, Moc 30000, 6-1, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Wafer Thoroughbred Ranch (CO.).

Ride On Curlin–Finao by Lewis Michael; WHERE U B, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 6-2, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Marco Medina (FL.). $5,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Temple City–Gaga A (URU) (G3$283,085), by T. H. Approval; PICASSO COLLECTION, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-2, 1 1/16m, 1:47 1/5. B-Brownwood Farm (KY.).

Tidal Volume–Silky Sami ($319,676), by Margie’s Wildcat; AUNT BEE, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 6-2, 6f, 1:12 . B-Hal Snowden Jr. (OH.).

Uncle Lino–Just Say Goodbye by Not for Love; GALE WINDS, g, 3, DEL, Msw, 6-2, a5fT, :00 . B-Mr. & Mrs. Charles McGinnes (MD.). $12,000 ’19 FTMYRL.

Verrazano–On Board by City Zip; DOYOUKNOWWHOIAM, f, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 6-2, 5f, 1:00 4/5. B-Sequel Stallions New York, LLC & Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings (NY.). $4,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Bind–Twinkling Rose by Chester House; BEND THE KNEE, f, 4, BTP, Mcl 12500, 6-2, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Tony Martin Enterprises Inc. & Jon Martin Enterprises Inc. (LA.).

Entrapment–Devilage by Devil on Ice; BAJA BABE, c, 4, GRP, Moc 20000, 6-1, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Andria Mengucci (OR.).

Gottcha Gold–Excited Miss by Mass Market; MISSY’S PADRAIG, g, 4, HST, Mcl 16000, 6-1, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Dr. K. Nordahl (BC.). *1/2 to Arabella’s Muse (MSW$297,810).

Kantharos–Fleet Mistress by Western Pride; ZUMWALT, g, 4, MNR, Mcl 4000, 6-1, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-Robert Romine Jr. (FL.).

Louis Quatorze–Purely Fancy by Pure Precision; CLIFTONS BALLERINA, f, 4, TDN, Msw, 6-2, 5f, 1:00 . B-Davanie J Thomas (OH.).

Stay Thirsty–Sweet Madness by Freud; STAY ALL NIGHT, g, 4, HST, Mcl 4000, 6-1, 1 1/16m, 1:48 . B-Mia Gallo (NY.). $8,000 ’18 FTKOCT; C$20,000 2019 BRCHRA.

Albertus Maximus–Flying Solo by Exploit; THUNDERIN MAX, g, 6, TDN, Mcl 7500, 6-2, 6f, 1:14 . B-Brooken Brinsfield (OH.).