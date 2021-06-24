North American Maiden Winners June 24

Blueskiesnrainbows–On the Point by Point Given; EVERYTHING’S ROSY, f, 2, IND, Msw, 6-24, 5f, 1:00 . B-Colette Marie Vanmatre (IN.). *1/2 to Defining Hope(MSW$306,238).

Cairo Prince–Diplomat Lady (G1$552,784), by Forestry; CYPRESS QUEEN, f, 2, EVD, Msw, 6-24, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY.).

Jimmy Creed–K C’s Songofprayer by Songandaprayer; POETIC VERSE, f, 2, IND, Msw, 6-24, 5f, :59 3/5. B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (IN.). $6,000 ’20 KEEJAN.

Speightster–Cruise Liner by Salt Lake; MUTINY, g, 2, BTP, Msw, 6-24, 5f, 1:01 3/5. B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH.). *1/2 to Blazing Bling(MSW$383,535).

Street Sense–Heavenly View by Congrats; HEAVEN STREET, c, 2, IND, Msw, 6-24, 7 1/2fT, 1:33 4/5. B-Siena Farms LLC (KY.).

Can the Man–Precious Beauty by Whywhywhy; MOMMY BERTA, f, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 6-24, 1mT, 1:41 4/5. B-Patchen Wilkes Farm, LLC (KY.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Voiced by War Front; NOT INVENTED HERE, g, 3, DEL, Mcl 5000, 6-24, 1 1/16m, 1:49 4/5. B-Glen Hill Farm (KY.).

Conveyance–Hickory Heifer by Forestry; KOSHER COWBOY, g, 3, AP, Msw, 6-24, 5f, :58 . B-Joel Zawitz (KY.).

Daddy Nose Best–Huera Bonita by Indygo Shiner; DADDYS LITTLE GIRL, f, 3, EMD, Mcl 8000, 6-23, 6 1/2f, 1:17 4/5. B-B&G Stables (CA.).

Dialed In–Echo Chamber by Majesticperfection; BIZZY ECHO, f, 3, CD, Mcl 50000, 6-24, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Rockingham Ranch (KY.). $65,000 2020 OBSSPR.

English Channel–Russian Sweetiepie (SP$355,707), by Absent Russian; ERASMO’S GIRL, f, 3, WO, Moc 25000, 6-24, 1 1/16m, 1:46 4/5. B-Terry Brooker & Richard Lister (ON.). $11,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Firing Line–Dynamite Dame by El Prado (IRE); FIRING CAROL, f, 3, BEL, Msw, 6-24, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Nancy Shuford (KY.). $4,500 ’19 KEESEP.

Flintshire (GB)–Sparkle Factor (IRE) by Arch; ELLE EST FORTE, f, 3, CD, Msw, 6-24, 1 1/8mT, 1:50 4/5. B-Willow Pond Stable (KY.). $50,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Frosted–Kiawah Cat by Lemon Drop Kid; LOWCOUNTRY, g, 3, AP, Mcl 25000, 6-24, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Godolphin (KY.).

Frosted–Majestically by Gone West; CRYO, c, 3, CD, Mcl 75000, 6-24, 1 1/16m, 1:43 3/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $185,000 2020 OBSSPR. *1/2 to Dust and Diamonds(G2$496,260) *1/2 to Curate($302,870).

Haynesfield–Joanie’s Hit by Ihtimam; HAYNESFIELD HIT, g, 3, EMD, Mcl 5000, 6-23, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Tim Floyd Warlock Stables, Pruden and Barrett (WA.). $10,000 ’19 WASAUG.

In Summation–Thats Our Song by Thats Our Buck; FINAL TRIBUTE, g, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 6-24, 4 1/2f, :53 3/5. B-Jennifer Sinapius (FL.).

Kitten’s Joy–Enjoy Yourself (GB) by Sir Percy (GB); BE YOURSELF, g, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 6-24, a1m 70yT, 1:41 2/5. B-Gatsas Stable (NY.).

Lewis Michael–Pourjedajour by Sky Classic; SHUGS LIL BRO, g, 3, EVD, Mcl 5000, 6-23, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Stakes Farm (LA.). *1/2 to Shea’s Lil Shug(SP$302,931).

Liam’s Map–Wonderfuladventure by Tiz Wonderful; WORLD OF WONDER, f, 3, EVD, Msw, 6-24, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Cove Springs Farm LLC (KY.). $70,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Magician (IRE)–Fanfest (GB) by Fantastic Light; EDGIE REGGIE, c, 3, CBY, Msw, 6-24, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-Suzanne Stables (MN.).

Mineshaft–Who’s Happy (MSW$305,380), by Caller I. D.; MINDING MILLIE, f, 3, PEN, Msw, 6-23, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 1/5. B-Fiasco Farms Ltd. (PA.).

Nyquist–Inspired (MSW$439,785), by Unbridled’s Song; KING JAMES, c, 3, BEL, Msw, 6-24, 6fT, 1:09 1/5. B-Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.).

Pimpernel–Much Love by Not for Love; LOVE TWENTY SIX, g, 3, MNR, Msw, 6-23, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Larry Steinberg (LA.).

Runhappy–No Fault of Mine (G2P$267,814), by Blame; OWN THE TOWN, c, 3, CBY, Mcl 5000, 6-24, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Lothenbach Stables Inc. (KY.).

Sixthirteen–Prayer Be Mine by Lucky Pulpit; BENNYANDTHECHICKS, g, 3, EMD, Mcl 15000, 6-24, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Jim Garrett (WA.).

Three Chopt Road–Flattering Annie by Flatter; CHOPRA, f, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 6-24, 6 1/2f, 1:23 1/5. B-Bybee Road Farm (WV.).

Unbridled Energy–Touch of Ginger by Alphabet Soup; VIDMER’S COURAGE, g, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 6-24, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Williams Racing Corp (WV.).

Will Take Charge–Brief Tears by Orientate; SNIVELING, g, 3, EVD, Msw, 6-23, 6 1/2f, 1:18 2/5. B-Wilhite & Nursery Place (KY.). *1/2 to No Problem(G3).

Algorithms–Throbbin’ Heart by Smoke Glacken; TIN DELAY, g, 4, EVD, Mcl 20000, 6-23, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Coteau Grove Farms, LLC (LA.).

Cold Harbor–Karakorum Cheyenne by Indian Charlie; WHERES MY HALTER, c, 4, WO, Moc 25000, 6-24, 6 1/2fT, 1:15 3/5. B-Jecara Farms (ON.). C$1,200 ’18 ONTAUG.

Discreet Cat–Abundance of Class by Mineshaft; OHIO CLASS, c, 4, DEL, Msw, 6-24, 6f, 1:11 . B-Jerry Kane (KY.).

Dramedy–Modista by Carnivalay; REVANS REIGN, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 7500, 6-24, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Adona Elaine Sheaffer (PA.).

Gallant Son–Cornelia Marie by Golden Missile; MERRY MARIE, f, 4, AZD, Mcl 3500, 6-23, 5 1/2f, 1:08 1/5. B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA.).

Hard Spun–Midnight Kiss (NZ) by Groom Dancer; HARD NIGHT, g, 4, IND, Mcl 30000, 6-24, 5fT, :59 4/5. B-Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY.). $260,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Midnight Interlude(G1$769,232).

Imagining–Manicure by Lemon Drop Kid; GLOSSAMER, f, 4, DEL, Mcl 16000, 6-24, a1mT, 1:37 3/5. B-William R. Gotwals (MD.).

Midshipman–Costly ($277,056), by Mutakddim; U S S COSTLY, g, 4, MNR, Msw, 6-23, 5fT, :56 2/5. B-R. Lee Edwards (KY.).

Noble Mission (GB)–Pascal’s Paradox by Monashee Mountain; THEODORA GRACE, f, 4, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-24, 7fT, 1:22 3/5. B-Alien Farm L.L.C. (NY.). $90,000 ’18 FTNAUG.

Super Saver–Don’t Surprise Me by Macho Uno; COUNT YOUR PENNIES, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 20000, 6-24, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 3/5. B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY.). $40,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Lion in Wait($306,198).

The Factor–Everlasting Beauty by Stormy Atlantic; MISS OREILEY, f, 4, CT, Mcl 12500, 6-24, 4 1/2f, :54 . B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY.). $2,000 ’18 KEEJAN.

Verrazano–Jeannine’s Vow by Broken Vow; DIVINE EXCHANGE, f, 4, BTP, Mcl 12500, 6-24, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 1/5. B-Kelly Thoroughbreds LLC (KY.). $10,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Will Take Charge–Forest Rainbow by Forest Wildcat; MAZAL EIGHTEEN, f, 4, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-24, 7fT, 1:22 4/5. B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY.). $220,000 ’18 FTNAUG.