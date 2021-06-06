North American Maiden Winners June 6

Neolithic–Boston Maggie by Boston Harbor; EL PROFE, c, 2, GP, Mcl 50000, 6-6, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Angel Hernandez & Jose Perez (FL.). *1/2 to Shes a Bullet(champion in Puerto Rico). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Awesome Again–Scorpiobdancing by Pleasant Tap; SUPER SCORPIO, g, 3, PRM, Msw, 6-6, 1m 70y, 1:44 4/5. B-River Ridge Ranch (IA.).

Blame–Carefree by Dixie Union; NO DOWN DAYS, f, 3, PIM, Mcl 25000, 6-6, 1 1/16mT, 1:45 4/5. B-G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY.). $62,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $60,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Brethren–Calorie by Yes It’s True; PRETZEL, f, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 6-6, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Arindel (FL.).

Cajun Breeze–Theladysaidno by Concerto; LADIES’ CHOICE, f, 3, GP, Mcl 35000, 6-6, 5fT, :57 1/5. B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc. (FL.).

California Chrome–American Farrah by Pioneerof the Nile; V BUCKS, f, 3, SA, Mcl 50000, 6-6, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Rockingham Ranch & Peter Miller (CA.).

Etesaal–Pearl Commander by Deputy Commander; NANAS BOY, g, 3, LS, Mcl 20000, 6-6, 7 1/2fT, 1:31 . B-Joe K. Davis (TX.).

First Samurai–Port Charlotte by Blame; ANTIGRAVITY, c, 3, MTH, Msw, 6-6, 1m 70y, 1:42 2/5. B-Glen Oak Farm & Two stamps stables (KY.). $4,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Flashback–Tesseract by Pollard’s Vision; MY BOBBY MCGEE, g, 3, PRM, Msw, 6-6, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Iowa State University (IA.). $25,000 ’19 IOWSEP.

Goldencents–Waltz With Chester by Chester House; GOLD MONEY, g, 3, CD, Mcl 40000, 6-6, 1 1/8mT, 1:50 4/5. B-Brian Paul Knippenberg (KY.). $170,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Hard Spun–Steamy by Speightstown; LILLY SIMONE, f, 3, BEL, Mcl 50000, 6-6, 6fT, 1:09 3/5. B-Robert Spiegel (KY.). *1/2 to Vision Perfect(G3$802,154) *1/2 to Have Another($268,758).

Into Mischief–Glorious Sky by Aldebaran; DEVILS SKY, c, 3, GP, Msw, 6-6, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 . B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (KY.). $135,000 ’19 FTKJUL.

Liam’s Map–Alwaan by Elusive Quality; THAT’S MY BABY, f, 3, GP, Msw, 6-6, 5fT, :57 . B-Hare Forest Farm, LTD. (KY.). $130,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Our Caravan(SW$584,766).

Maclean’s Music–Ruth’s Proof by Dixie Union; GEM KEY, f, 3, CD, Mcl 75000, 6-6, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Everardo Martinez (KY.). $120,000 ’19 FTKJUL.

Mark Valeski–Ardara by Arch; MARKUP, f, 3, LS, Msw, 6-6, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY.). $30,000 ’18 KEENOV. *1/2 to Miss Marissa(G2$344,690).

Mizzen Mast–Britt’s Sweetheart by Gone West; MAJOR CHANCE, c, 3, LS, Mcl 20000, 6-6, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-WinQuest Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.).

Mizzen Mast–Share the Glory by Grand Slam; TRUE GLORY, g, 3, LS, Mcl 20000, 6-6, 7 1/2fT, 1:31 1/5. B-Forrest Hills Farm LLC (OK.).

More Than Ready–Witchy One by Smart Strike; LOVE AND MONEY, f, 3, MTH, Msw, 6-6, a5 1/2fT, 1:01 2/5. B-Millennium Farms & More Than Ready Syndicate (KY.). $40,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Noble Mission (GB)–South Bank by Tapit; FINGAL, c, 3, BEL, Mcl 50000, 6-6, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 1/5. B-Juddmonte Farms Inc. (KY.). $45,000 2021 KEEAPR.

Overanalyze–My Saturday Girl by Any Given Saturday; IM COMING OVER, f, 3, RUI, Mcl 7500, 6-6, 5f, :58 1/5. B-Mountmellick Farm (KY.). $9,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Prospective–Cookie Xchange by Xchanger; BLUE XCHANGE, f, 3, RUI, Mcl 7500, 6-6, 5f, :58 4/5. B-J D Farms (FL.). $3,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $5,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Sky Mesa–A Time for Us by Johannesburg; TEQUILA TIME, g, 3, CBY, Msw, 6-6, a5fT, :55 4/5. B-Dr. Hiram Polk & Dr. Susan Galandiuk (KY.). $20,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Street Boss–Southern Jewel by Dixie Union; I’M BOSSY, f, 3, PRM, Mcl 10000, 6-6, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY.).

Strong Mandate–Magic Shoes by Mineshaft; TOIL AND TROUBLE, c, 3, CBY, Mcl 16000, 6-6, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-Nancy Jean Baker (KY.). $20,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Born To Sea (IRE)–History Note (IRE) by Azamour (IRE); CINNTE WINNTE (IRE), f, 4, SA, Mcl 50000, 6-6, 1mT, 1:36 2/5. B-CDA Bloodstock (IRE.).

Gone Astray–Political Storm by Political Force; METEORITO, g, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 6-6, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-JDAB Stables LLC (FL.).

Hard Spun–Wasted Tears (MG2$941,463), by Najran; LOOK ME OVER, f, 4, CD, Msw, 6-6, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-Bart Evans & Stonehaven Steadings (KY.). $235,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Mineshaft–Hope Chest by Smart Strike; OUR WEST INDY, f, 4, MTH, Mcl 12500, 6-6, 1m, 1:41 4/5. B-Gary and Mary West Stables Inc. (KY.).

More Than Ready–Cellars Shiraz (G3$728,410), by Kissin Kris; PETRUS, g, 4, BEL, Mcl 40000, 6-6, 6fT, 1:09 2/5. B-Gallagher’s Shiraz LLC (NY.). *1/2 to Inimitable Romanee(MG3$478,438).

Royal Orleans–Dandy Donna by Successful Appeal; RUN MANNY RUN, g, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 6-6, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Jim Volk (NM.).

Southern Image–Special Venture by Malek (CHI); SOUTHERN VENTURE, f, 4, GG, Mcl 5000, 6-6, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Rancho de Los Aviadores, Sacha Campbell& David Chase (CA.). $12,500 ’18 CTNAUG.

Bandbox–Cobbley’s Breeze by Tom Cobbley; TEA IN CHINA, m, 5, PIM, Mcl 25000, 6-6, 5fT, :59 1/5. B-Eagle Point Farm & Michael Overfelt (VA.).

Justin Phillip–Cajun Rocket by Lion Tamer; THE MISSING PIECE, m, 5, LAD, Msw, 6-6, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Summer Grove Farm, LLC & Terry Gabriel (LA.).

Uncle Mo–Northern Netti by City Zip; FINALLY HERE, g, 5, SA, Msw, 6-5, 6fT, 1:10 . B-Shadow Pond Stable (KY.). $90,000 ’17 KEESEP.

United States–Something Casual by Unbridled’s Song; TIO BLAS, g, 5, LAD, Mcl 12500, 6-6, 1m 70y, 1:44 3/5. B-Golden Legacy Stable, LLC (FL.).