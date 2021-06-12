North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 12

|THOR’S ECHO S., SA, $100,500, 4YO/UP, 6F, 6-12.
|5—
|BRICKYARD RIDE, c, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|1—
|Colt Fiction, g, 6, Ministers Wild Cat–Devilish Pro, by Eddington. O-Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie, B-Robert Mitchell (CA), $20,000.
|3—
|Fashionably Fast, g, 6, Lucky Pulpit–Fall Fashion, by Forestry. O-Harris Farms, Inc, Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A, B-Harris Farms (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Loud Mouth, Jamming Eddy, Whooping Jay.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1 1/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 2.50, 3.60.
|DANCIN RENEE S., BEL, $97,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-12.
|5—
|SADIE LADY, m, 5, Freud–Zucca, by Read the Footnotes. O-Dennis Narlinger, B-JMJ Racing Stables, LLC (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|1—
|Fierce Lady, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Anjorie, by A. P Jet. ($52,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $75,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Nice Guys Stables and Hornstock, Steve, B-Sugar Maple Farm (NY), $20,000.
|4—
|Ruvies in Time, m, 5, The Factor–Hollywood Redhead, by Tapit. ($95,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Clear Stars Stable and Schosberg, Richard E, B-Mashnee Stables LLC & Steve Schuster (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Espresso Shot, Eloquent Speaker.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.45, 1.20, 9.40.
|GINGER PUNCH S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 6-12.
|1—
|SHIFTY SHE, m, 5, Gone Astray–Perilous Hope, by Strong Hope. O-Pedigree Partners LLC, B-Chris Pallas & George Klein (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edwin Gonzalez, $45,105.
|3—
|Sun Summers, m, 5, Broken Vow–High Speed Access, by Kingmambo. ($31,000 ’16 KEENOV; $10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $14,550.
|2—
|Lovely Luvy, m, 5, He’s Had Enough–Realgoodlookin, by Unbridled’s Song. ($32,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $70,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Summering, Mo of the West, Bienville Street, Key Biscayne, Forbidden Dream.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.90, 8.50, 12.20.
|ALBANY S., GG, $66,800, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-12.
|2—
|GIVE ME THE LUTE, g, 5, Boisterous–Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. O-Hogan, Roderick and Hogan, Wendy, B-Gary Barber (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Irving Orozco, $39,450.
|3—
|Brandothebartender, g, 8, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $13,000.
|1—
|Bettor Trip Nick, g, 4, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), $7,800.
|Also Ran: Tom’s Surprise, Slam Dunk Sermon, Tap Back, Hong Kong Cowboy, Exhalting.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.60, 3.40.
Leave a Reply