North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 12

ALBANY S., GG, $66,800, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-12.

2—

GIVE ME THE LUTE, g, 5, Boisterous–Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. O-Hogan, Roderick and Hogan, Wendy, B-Gary Barber (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Irving Orozco, $39,450.

3—

Brandothebartender, g, 8, Tribal Rule–Frysland, by Stravinsky. O-Flawless Racing, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-John R Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA), $13,000.

1—

Bettor Trip Nick, g, 4, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), $7,800.

Also Ran: Tom’s Surprise, Slam Dunk Sermon, Tap Back, Hong Kong Cowboy, Exhalting.

Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 3/4, 3HF, 1.